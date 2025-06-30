Vivid Sydney calls for creatives as 2026 dates confirmed

PR NewsWire | Jun 30 2025

SYDNEY, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Vivid Sydney, the Southern Hemisphere’s largest multi-artform festival, is calling on visionary artists, performers and thinkers from across the globe to help shape its 2026 program.

Vivid Sydney 2025 Opening Night. Image credit: Destination NSW
Vivid Sydney 2025 Opening Night. Image credit: Destination NSW

Preliminary estimates for Vivid Sydney 2025, suggest the event pushed total visitation since the festival’s inception in 2009 beyond 25 million people, with more than $1.3 billion generated in visitor expenditure over its lifetime.

Returning from Friday 22 May to Saturday 13 June 2026, Vivid Sydney will once again transform the Harbour City across the pillars of Light, Music, Ideas and Food—inviting audiences to immerse themselves in cutting-edge creativity and bold storytelling. The New South Wales (NSW) Government, through Destination NSW, is now seeking ideas from creators, producers, thought leaders and innovators to help bring the 2026 festival to life.

NSW Government Minister for Jobs and Tourism, Mr Steve Kamper said: 

"The overwhelming response to Vivid Sydney 2025 sends a clear message that this festival remains a powerful driver of creativity, culture and economic impact.

"Vivid Sydney doesn’t just light up our streets – it solidifies Sydney’s standing as a leading global cultural capital and a must-experience destination in the Asia-Pacific.

"We’re now calling on the next wave of creatives to help shape Vivid Sydney 2026. Whether you’re an artist, designer, performer, producer or chef, this is your opportunity to be part of something extraordinary and share your vision."

Returning as Major Partners for Vivid Sydney 2025 were Samsung Electronics Australia and Kia. Samsung activated on both land and water in Cockle Bay, Darling Harbour with Space to Dream, which explored the boundless potential of creativity inspired by Galaxy AI. Kia displayed its new and highly anticipated EV3 electric vehicle along the Vivid Light Walk.

Official Partners included Estée Lauder, returning for its second year, with their installation: While You Were Dreaming—a radiant fusion of science, beauty and imagination, along with Ausgrid, who powered Vivid Sydney’s Tumbalong Nights program.

Airbnb was once again Vivid Sydney’s Community Partner, supporting the volunteer program, while the festival’s Charity Partner for 2025 Sydney Children’s Hospitals Foundation brought Dream Scene to Darling Harbour –a digital canvas where children’s dreams come alive in an evolving dreamscape.

Vivid Sydney Supporting Partners Dexus, Event Engineering, Kennards Hire, Mandylights, Nova, Port Authority of NSW, SBS, Stan, The P.A. People, TDC, and Transdev.

To learn more or submit an Expression of Interest, visit: www.vividsydney.com

– Ends –

Vivid Sydney 2025 Circular Quay. Image credit: Destination NSW
Vivid Sydney 2025 Circular Quay. Image credit: Destination NSW

Photo – https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/2721583/VividSydney2025_Hero_88GeorgeStreet_OpeningNight_CREDITDestinationNSW_HL_1.jpg?p=medium600
Photo – https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/2721584/VividSydney_2025_CircularQuay_OurConnectedCity_CREDITDestinationNSW_KM_88934.jpg?p=medium600

