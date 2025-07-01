ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 01-07-25

Daily Market Reports | Jul 01 2025

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change
DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 2.560 12.28% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 4.220 -17.25%
MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 1.840 11.18% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 6.070 -5.01%
BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.215 10.26% GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 1.125 -4.66%
IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 4.020 9.54% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 0.750 -4.46%
CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 2.700 8.00% LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 30.300 -4.36%
NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.410 7.89% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 4.480 -4.07%
WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 1.740 7.08% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 19.770 -3.75%
STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.160 6.67% GWA – GWA GROUP LIMITED 2.310 -3.75%
CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 0.360 5.88% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 2.210 -3.49%
ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.185 5.71% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 4.590 -3.37%
DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.760 5.39% BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.310 -3.13%
IFL – INSIGNIA FINANCIAL LIMITED 3.820 5.23% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 7.250 -3.07%
RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.640 4.92% REG – REGIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED 7.600 -3.06%
ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 3.210 4.56% GDG – GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED 5.340 -2.91%
DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 20.140 4.51% SGH – SGH LIMITED 52.520 -2.87%
360 – LIFE360 INC 33.590 4.38% SNL – SUPPLY NETWORK LIMITED 36.380 -2.70%
MYR – MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.630 4.13% TUA – TUAS LIMITED 5.790 -2.69%
BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 0.935 3.89% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 0.730 -2.67%
PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.275 3.77% HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED 5.480 -2.66%
CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.140 3.70% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 3.700 -2.63%

