Australians more likely to check on Mum and Pup than Dad in a storm

BRISBANE, Australia, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Aussies are four times more likely to check on mum (20%) than dad (5%) during a wild storm, according to a groundbreaking new study, and even the family pet trumps dad for check-ups during a storm with 11% of respondents checking on the pet first.

Australians’ concerns and priorities fall with family, with the majority of respondents saying they’d check up first on their loved ones.

Research from Budget Direct Home Insurance also reveals 40% admit they are not ready for Australia’s increasingly severe natural disaster seasons with no emergency kit prepared.

With the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) forecasting more wild weather ahead, experts are encouraging this group to join the other 60% in preparing an emergency kit, especially if living in areas prone to natural disaster events.

"Natural disasters can strike or increase intensity with very little warning, and being prepared is the best way to protect ourselves, our families, and our communities," a Budget Direct spokesperson said.

"By taking simple steps—like creating an emergency plan, preparing an emergency kit, and staying informed—we can reduce risks and stay safe during the unpredictable disaster season.

"Our data also reveals that Aussies are taking precautions—almost 90% of those surveyed use weather monitoring apps or websites such as BOM to review weather warnings, which is a great habit to see reflected amongst our community."

Leading the charge for being the most prepared for this current natural disaster season was South Australia, with 30% stating they prepare their home, car, and contents 6 months in advance. Western Australia followed with 23% surveyed prepared 6 months in advance.

Despite being a state that experiences volatile weather, it seems that Queenslanders have a ‘take it as it is’ approach, with the maroon state’s respondents taking the cake for being the least likely to prepare 6 months in advance (11%).

Respondents said clearing gutters and drains, no matter if the natural disaster was a flood, bushfire or storm, came out on top as one of the best ways to prepare (64%, 67% and 55%).

Moving belongings to higher ground (50%), and stocking water, fuel and canned food (50%) were other key tips Aussies had to prepare for a flood.

Mowing the lawn and removing flammable items like woodpiles, mulch, and outdoor furniture away from the home were the other top ways respondents prepared for a bushfire (61% and 59%).

Prepping for a storm included securing loose items outside (65%) and trimming tree branches and bushes (59%).

Aussies who were surveyed also said the most valuable item in their emergency kit was their passport and identification details (30%), with insurance policies, cash, and a torch next in at 14% and 13%.

For more data breakdowns of the major survey, visit our Australian Natural Disaster Prep Survey.

