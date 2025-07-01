BLUETTI’s New Elite 100 V2, Elite 30 V2 Available on July 1st in Australia

PR NewsWire | Jul 01 2025

Constantly innovating to break the limits of portable power

SYDNEY, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — BLUETTI, a global leader in clean energy storage solutions, has officially launched its latest portable power stations—the Elite 100 V2 and Elite 30 V2—in Australia. Drawing from proven results, these new portable power units take portability, versatility, and performance to the next level.



BLUETTI Brand-New Portable Power Staion: Lighter, Faster and Smarter.

BLUETTI Elite 100 V2: Big Power Without Bulk

As a major upgrade to the popular AC180, the Elite 100 V2 retains a similar 1,024Wh capacity and 1,800W AC output while cutting 30% of its weight and 35% of its size. At just 11.3kg, it’s easy to transport from one place to another. Its higher 3,600W surge and 2,700W Lifting power adapt to hair dryers, microwaves, and even portable ACs.

With nine outlets, including a newly-added 140W USB-C and two 5521 ports, users can fast charge their gadgets adapter-free. Recharging is as fast as in 70 minutes via 1,200W AC or improved 1,000W solar input. The optional Charger 1 allows 560W charging from vehicles, replenishing it in 1.8 hours, ideal for 4×4 overlanding.

BLUETTI Elite 30 V2: Ultra-Portable While Packing a Punch

The Elite 30 V2, a compact 4.3kg model, refreshes the best-selling EB3A with a 288Wh capacity and 600W output, plus 1,500W Lifting power to drive large loads like kettles. Featuring eight output ports and a 10ms UPS, it keeps critical devices powered non-stop at off-grid campsites or outage-stricken homes.

Powered with UltraCell™ technology, it reduces standby power to only 4.5W to run devices longer. And it charges fast too: 380W AC or 200W solar input, perfect for hiking and backpacking when paired with BLUETTI’s book-sized PV60L solar panel.

Availability and Pricing

The Elite 100 V2 and Elite 30 V2 are available from July 1 on BLUETTI’s official website. Super early bird pricing runs through July 11, 11:59 PM AEST, with the Elite 100 V2 at A$999 and the Elite 30 V2 at A$369. Learn more here.

About BLUETTI

As a technology pioneer in clean energy, BLUETTI provides affordable clean energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use. Through initiatives like the LAAF (Lighting An African Family) program, BLUETTI aims to power 1 million African families in off-grid areas. Focusing on innovation and customer needs, BLUETTI has become a trusted industry leader in over 110 countries and regions.

