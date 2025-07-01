SoftBank Robotics Australia and SoftBank Robotics Singapore Launch “ICETANA AI SmartBX Security” to Transform Security Operations Across Asia-Pacific

PR NewsWire | Jul 01 2025

SYDNEY, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — SoftBank Robotics Australia Pty Ltd. ("SoftBank Robotics Australia") and SoftBank Robotics Singapore Pte. Ltd. ("SoftBank Robotics Singapore") are thrilled to announce the launch of icetana AI Limited’s AI security solution as "ICETANA AI SmartBX Security" in the APAC region, under an agreement recently signed by SoftBank Robotics Group Corp. SoftBank Robotics Australia and SoftBank Robotics Singapore will be distributing the solution in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, Taiwan and Vietnam. The companies also hope to distribute icetana AI’s solution through its vast network within the facility management sector, including fully enabling the technology at Millennium Services Group in Australia and New Zealand.

The technology brings strategic benefits to enhance a safer environment through the 3 main points;

Enhances Operational Efficiency

– Reduces the need for constant human monitoring

– Frees security teams to focus on actionable events

Improves Risk Mitigation and Safety

– Proactively detects potential threats

– Supports compliance with safety protocols

Delivers Self Learning AI Innovation

– Adaptive AI that evolves with each environment

– Modular upgrades to stay ahead of emerging risks

Yutaro Kotaki, General Manager at SoftBank Robotics Australia, shared his vision, "Our strategic partnership with icetana AI represents a major milestone for SoftBank Robotics Group into the security industry. Together with Millennium Services Group’s deep operational knowledge, we’re uniquely positioned to deploy these technologies for maximum impact. This collaboration sets a new standard in security—enhancing safety and efficiency across the region. We’re excited about the possibilities this partnership holds for creating a safer environment for all."

Kevin Brown, icetana AI CEO, said "This partnership with SoftBank Robotics Group represents a significant strategic milestone for icetana AI across the APAC region. Their deep expertise in AI and extensive regional footprint make them an ideal partner as we scale. This collaboration not only accelerates our entry into key markets, but also embeds our technology into some of the world’s most advanced and forward-looking security platforms."

For more information, please visit https://apac.softbankrobotics.com/apac/press-room/

