Acclime acquires Boutique Capital, enhancing its fund services capability in Australia

SINGAPORE and SYDNEY, July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Acclime, a leading provider of corporate governance and advisory services with operations across Asia, Australia, and key global markets, has received FIRB approval to complete its acquisition of Boutique Capital, a North Sydney-based specialist in fund incubation and wholesale fund services. The move significantly expands Acclime’s capabilities in fund establishment and administration, strengthening its position as a trusted partner to both domestic and international fund managers operating in Australia and New Zealand.

Boutique Capital is widely recognised for its bespoke approach to fund incubation, offering end-to-end services including licensing, trustee, legal, compliance, registry, investor support, AML/KYC compliance, FATCA/CRS reporting, tax compliance and fund accounting. With deep experience across asset classes—spanning property, private credit, international equities, digital assets, and venture capital—the firm has built a reputation for enabling both early-stage and established fund managers to launch and scale with confidence.

This acquisition follows Acclime’s ongoing strategic expansion in Australia and New Zealand, including recent integrations of Bedford in Australia, and The Advisory Group and Rockburgh Fund Services in New Zealand.

"This acquisition represents another transformative step for Acclime in Australia", said Izzy Silva, Group CEO of Acclime. "By bringing exceptional specialist firms into our fold, we’re expanding our capabilities and empowering our clients to thrive both locally and throughout the region."

"Boutique Capital brings specialist fund knowledge and a strong client-centric culture," added Randolph van der Burgh, Regional Managing Director for Australia and New Zealand "They are a great fit for Acclime, and we are delighted to welcome the team into our Asia-Pacific fund services group."

"We’ve always aimed to provide clients with responsive, tailored fund solutions," said Tim Baker, Managing Director of Boutique Capital. "Becoming part of Acclime gives us the scale to do more for our clients while giving them access to enhanced governance and cross-border advisory capabilities."

The Boutique Capital team has moved into our North Sydney office, with its leadership and team remaining in place. The business will now operate under the Acclime brand, delivering continuity of service to existing clients while broadening its reach across the region.

About Acclime

Acclime is a premier corporate governance and advisory services provider operating in 18 jurisdictions across Asia-Pacific and key global markets. With more than 1,700 professionals, Acclime empowers entrepreneurs, enterprises, multinationals, and fund managers to confidently enter, operate, and scale across borders through expert governance, compliance, advisory, and business services tailored to the unique demands of each market.

About Boutique Capital

Boutique Capital is an Australian Financial Services Licensee (AFSL) that helps investment managers establish and operate successful wholesale fund structures. The firm offers fixed-cost, turnkey solutions and ongoing support across a range of vehicles, including MIS, unit trusts, ESVCLPs, SPVs, and bare trusts. Known for its responsiveness and technical depth, Boutique Capital supports managers in a wide range of sectors and asset classes.

