ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 02-07-25

Daily Market Reports | Jul 02 2025
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|PPT – PERPETUAL LIMITED
|20.140
|8.75%
|HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED
|4.310
|-21.35%
|PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED
|0.500
|8.70%
|DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED
|16.960
|-15.79%
|MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
|9.240
|5.96%
|STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED
|0.145
|-9.38%
|AMP – AMP LIMITED
|1.340
|5.51%
|MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED
|1.675
|-8.97%
|JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC
|42.930
|5.30%
|ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|0.175
|-5.41%
|S32 – SOUTH32 LIMITED
|3.120
|5.05%
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|3.040
|-5.30%
|BSL – BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED
|23.940
|4.68%
|TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED
|0.845
|-5.06%
|CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP
|1.780
|4.40%
|BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.205
|-4.65%
|MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
|22.680
|4.28%
|OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED
|0.720
|-4.64%
|AMC – AMCOR PLC
|14.660
|4.19%
|GNC – GRAINCORP LIMITED
|7.510
|-4.45%
|FMG – FORTESCUE LIMITED
|15.970
|3.84%
|GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED
|1.075
|-4.44%
|NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
|0.715
|3.62%
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|2.460
|-3.91%
|DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED
|4.960
|3.55%
|PXA – PEXA GROUP LIMITED
|13.030
|-3.77%
|SGM – SIMS LIMITED
|15.840
|3.26%
|SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
|0.130
|-3.70%
|DXS – DEXUS
|6.980
|3.10%
|CTD – CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED
|13.790
|-3.63%
|APE – EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED
|18.090
|3.02%
|AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED
|6.990
|-3.59%
|AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION
|46.330
|2.89%
|CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC
|0.135
|-3.57%
|TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|24.750
|2.83%
|HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED
|4.080
|-3.32%
|SCG – SCENTRE GROUP
|3.760
|2.73%
|BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|0.300
|-3.23%
|RHC – RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED
|38.450
|2.45%
|WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED
|1.690
|-2.87%
