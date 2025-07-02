ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 02-07-25

Daily Market Reports | Jul 02 2025

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change PPT – PERPETUAL LIMITED 20.140 8.75% HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED 4.310 -21.35% PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED 0.500 8.70% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 16.960 -15.79% MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 9.240 5.96% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.145 -9.38% AMP – AMP LIMITED 1.340 5.51% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 1.675 -8.97% JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 42.930 5.30% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.175 -5.41% S32 – SOUTH32 LIMITED 3.120 5.05% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 3.040 -5.30% BSL – BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED 23.940 4.68% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.845 -5.06% CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP 1.780 4.40% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.205 -4.65% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 22.680 4.28% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 0.720 -4.64% AMC – AMCOR PLC 14.660 4.19% GNC – GRAINCORP LIMITED 7.510 -4.45% FMG – FORTESCUE LIMITED 15.970 3.84% GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 1.075 -4.44% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.715 3.62% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 2.460 -3.91% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 4.960 3.55% PXA – PEXA GROUP LIMITED 13.030 -3.77% SGM – SIMS LIMITED 15.840 3.26% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.130 -3.70% DXS – DEXUS 6.980 3.10% CTD – CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED 13.790 -3.63% APE – EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED 18.090 3.02% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 6.990 -3.59% AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION 46.330 2.89% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.135 -3.57% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 24.750 2.83% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 4.080 -3.32% SCG – SCENTRE GROUP 3.760 2.73% BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.300 -3.23% RHC – RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED 38.450 2.45% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 1.690 -2.87%

