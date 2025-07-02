Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jul 02, 2025

Daily Market Reports | Jul 02 2025

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

ABB AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED

Telecommunication - Overnight Price: $3.90

Jarden rates ((ABB)) as Overweight (2) -

Jarden has a favourable view on both Superloop ((SLC)) and Aussie Broadband but sees Superloop well-placed to increase gross margins into FY26 while the latter could face margin compression.

At the same time, the broker warns of increasing competition pressures, specifically Commbank's ((CBA)) move to increase its stake in More Telecom. This could lead to success similar to what Origin Energy ((ORG)) has experienced with Superloop.

The broker now expects the company's ARPU growth to be subdued at just 1.1% due to limited price increases and elevated promotional activity. FY26 EPS forecast cut by -2% and FY27 by -1%.

Overweight. Target unchanged at $4.35.

This report was published on July 1, 2025.

Target price is $4.35 Current Price is $3.90 Difference: $0.45

If ABB meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 12% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $4.76, suggesting upside of 21.1%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 7.00 cents and EPS of 16.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.79%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 23.35. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 11.9, implying annual growth of 22.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 6.9, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 33.0.

Forecast for FY26:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 7.00 cents and EPS of 23.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.79%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 16.96. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 17.5, implying annual growth of 47.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 6.4, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 22.5.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

IKE IKEGPS GROUP LIMITED

Hardware & Equipment - Overnight Price: $0.83

Moelis rates ((IKE)) as Initiation of coverage with Buy (1) -

Moelis has initiated coverage of ikeGPS Group with a Buy rating and target price of $1.01.

The broker notes the company's devices and software technology help to manage and unify the data needed to maintain the electricity distribution networks. Additional electricity demand from electric vehicles and data centres has created more demand for the company's software.

The broker estimates demand from US-based utilities to upgrade or repair 25m poles each year creates a US$2.8bn market for services linked to network build and resilience.

The analyst is forecasting positive EBITDA in FY27, based on recent strong subscriber growth momentum and the outlook for capital spend on network by utilities in the US.

This report was published on June 30, 2025.

Target price is $1.01 Current Price is $0.83 Difference: $0.175

If IKE meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 21% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in March.

Forecast for FY26:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 2.65 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 31.56.

Forecast for FY27:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.46 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 183.11.

This company reports in NZD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

SLC SUPERLOOP LIMITED

Wilsons rates ((SLC)) as Overweight (1) -

Wilsons has revised its forecasts for Superloop following an upgrade in FY25 EBITDA guidance.

The broker lifted FY25-27 EBITDA forecasts by 5-6%, and is more convinced M&A will feature in FY26, probably even in 1H26.

Target price rises to $3.44 from $2.85. Overweight retained.

This report was published on July 1, 2025.

Target price is $3.44 Current Price is $3.04 Difference: $0.4

If SLC meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 13% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $3.01, suggesting upside of 0.7%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 3.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 82.16. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 4.1, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 72.9.

Forecast for FY26:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 5.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 52.41. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 6.5, implying annual growth of 58.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 46.0.

Market Sentiment: 0.9

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources