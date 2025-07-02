Minelab Unveils the GOLD MONSTER 2000: More Precision. More Depth. More Gold

PR NewsWire | 12:05 AM

ADELAIDE, Australia, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ – Minelab is proud to announce the launch of the GOLD MONSTER 2000, a fully automatic gold detector engineered to deliver more precision, more depth, and more gold in all soils. Retailing at USD $1,799, the GOLD MONSTER 2000 is positioned as a high-performance option for both experienced gold prospectors and those ready to achieve serious results in the field.

At the core of this release is Multi-Au Technology, Minelab’s new hybrid detection engine that combines the sensitivity of VLF with ground-condition versatility of Pulse Induction for effective performance across diverse soil types. This proprietary technology is optimised for detecting fine gold at greater depths in mineralised soil, increasing performance and maximising yields. It’s a major step forward in both reach and efficiency.

Audio performance has been significantly enhanced with Echo Wave audio, a refined signal response system that improves clarity without compromising target depth. Users can now distinguish gold signals from hot rocks, rubbish, or background noise. On-screen, the Gold Chance Indicator provides immediate visual feedback, shifting towards either probable gold or ferrous targets to support faster, more confident digging decisions.

Sensitivity is easy to manage, with 10 levels of manual control and an advanced automatic mode that continuously adjusts in real time. Combined with Easy-Trak and Quick-Trak Ground Balance, users can detect without interruption, even as soil conditions change.

The GOLD MONSTER 2000 also brings significant improvements in portability. It features a collapsible carbon-fibre shaft system that is lightweight, durable, and ideal for transport in remote terrain. The full system is designed for immediate field readiness.

KEY FEATURES:

Multi-Au Technology – Hybrid Simultaneous Multi-Frequency, with VLF sensitivity and Pulse Induction ground-handling performance

Echo Wave Audio – Enhanced tones cut through noise to identify real targets

Real-Time Visual Guidance – Gold Chance Indicator and ample Target ID range (0–99) combine for smarter decision making

Easy-Trak and Quick-Trak – Automatic and manual ground balance for continuous performance

10 Sensitivity Levels and 2 Auto Modes – Manual control or fully automated operation

3 Detection Modes – Maximum sensitivity in mineralised, conductive, and mild soils

Wide Frequency Range (12 to 75 kHz) – Detects small gold near the surface and larger targets at depth, without switching machines

Lightweight Telescopic Shaft – Collapsible carbon-fibre and fibreglass construction for rugged terrain

Included in the box: 5" DD waterproof coil, telescopic shaft, control pod, armrest, 2 rechargeable Li-ion batteries, wired earbuds, AC and car chargers, and a Getting Started Guide.

Projected availability in September 2025.

ABOUT MINELAB:

Minelab is an innovative, multi-award-winning business that has successfully scaled world markets to command global leadership in its key areas of operation. Based in Mawson Lakes, South Australia, with regional offices in Cork, Ireland; Dubai, UAE; Monterrey, Mexico; Florianópolis, Brazil; and Chicago, U.S.A., the company specializes in advanced electronic technologies. Since its origins in 1985, Minelab has been the world leader in providing metal-detecting technologies for gold prospecting, treasure hunting and landmine clearance. Through devotion to research and development and innovative design, Minelab is today the major world manufacturer of handheld metal detector products. Over the past 35 years, Minelab has introduced more innovative and practical technology than any of its competitors and has taken the metal detecting industry to new levels of excellence. Minelab is a Codan Limited company (ASX: "CDA").



