ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 03-07-25

Daily Market Reports | Jul 03 2025

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.155 14.81% GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 0.995 -7.44% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 1.525 11.31% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 4.180 -5.86% SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 2.030 10.93% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 1.615 -3.58% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.300 9.09% VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED 0.405 -3.57% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.850 8.50% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.140 -3.45% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 6.070 8.20% REA – REA GROUP LIMITED 231.830 -3.43% PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED 307.390 7.78% SUN – SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED 20.810 -3.39% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 24.440 7.76% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 0.715 -3.38% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 4.350 6.62% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 23.950 -3.23% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 4.080 6.53% IAG – INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED 8.580 -3.05% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.185 5.71% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 3.200 -3.03% BHP – BHP GROUP LIMITED 39.270 5.56% JBH – JB HI-FI LIMITED 109.320 -2.97% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 4.510 5.37% GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED 27.520 -2.82% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.735 5.00% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 6.800 -2.72% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.655 4.80% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 10.300 -2.65% HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED 4.510 4.64% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.705 -2.57% IGO – IGO LIMITED 4.320 4.35% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.190 -2.56% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.250 4.17% GDG – GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED 5.170 -2.45% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 1.760 4.14% TUA – TUAS LIMITED 5.700 -2.40% REH – REECE LIMITED 14.800 4.01% URW – UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 7.100 -2.34%

