Australian lender Bizcap expands into Luxembourg as global growth accelerates

Jul 03 2025

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Bizcap, a leading provider of fast and flexible business loans, has announced its launch into Luxembourg, establishing its first operational footprint in continental Europe. The move signals Bizcap’s commitment to empowering small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across the globe with fast, flexible, and transparent financing.

Founded in Australia, Bizcap has established itself across Australia and New Zealand, and after gaining traction in the UK and Singapore, Bizcap EU is bringing its cash flow-friendly funding model to Luxembourg. The company will offer loans ranging from €5,000 to €500,000, with approval decisions made within 2 days and funding available within 3 days. Repayment options are designed to suit business needs, offering daily or weekly repayment flexibility and early repayment discounts of up to 35%.

"Our entry into Luxembourg is just the beginning of Bizcap’s European expansion," said Albert Gahfi, Co-CEO of Bizcap Europe. "We’ve experienced tremendous success in markets like the UK, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore, where our fast, flexible financing solutions have helped thousands of SMEs thrive. With this proven track record, we are confident that Luxembourg will be no different. We’re committed to bringing the same level of support to businesses here, and with a strong local team in place, we’re excited to build on our global success as we scale our operations across Europe."

Bizcap’s approach is distinguished by its open-minded underwriting model, which focuses on the overall financial health and performance of a business. The company also specialises in tailored funding, offering support to businesses in a range of sectors—including those navigating tax debts or financial pressure.

The expansion is led by Laura Schlag, Managing Partner for Europe, who is based in Luxembourg.

"We’re thrilled to launch Bizcap in Luxembourg and begin our European journey. As a local, I have a deep understanding of the market and the needs of SMEs here" said Laura. "We’re committed to supporting SMEs across the region, and we know there’s a real need for faster, more accessible funding options. We’re focused on building a high-performing local team and attracting top talent to support our European launch and ensure the same scalable growth we’ve seen in our other locations.’

Zalman Blachman, Co-CEO of Bizcap EU, added:

"Laura’s appointment reflects our commitment to building the right foundations in every market we enter. Her legal background and deep understanding of Luxembourg’s business landscape position her exceptionally well to lead our expansion into Europe. She’s strongly aligned with Bizcap’s mission to unlock capital for SMEs who are often overlooked by traditional lenders—and that alignment will be key as we grow across the region."

Partnership Enquiries

Bizcap is currently accepting partnership enquiries and direct enquiries from SMEs. To learn more or apply, visit www.bizcap.eu or email partners@bizcap.eu

About Bizcap

Headquartered in Australia, Bizcap is a global non-bank business lender offering fast and flexible funding to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Since its inception, Bizcap has supported more than 42,000 customers and funded $1.9 billion globally. Having built a strong presence in Australia and New Zealand, Bizcap is actively expanding internationally, including markets such as the UK, Singapore, and now Luxembourg. Driven by its agile lending model, innovative financial solutions, and commitment to supporting underserved businesses, Bizcap continues to bridge funding gaps and empower business growth globally.

The media kit for this announcement is located here.

