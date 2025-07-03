First AML expands Tranche 2 leadership in Australia following major client wins across law and real estate

PR NewsWire | 10:00 AM

SYDNEY, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — First AML, the leading end-to-end anti-money laundering (AML) compliance platform continues its rapid growth in Australia as Tranche 2 reforms reshape AML obligations for law firms, real estate agencies, accountants and other designated non-financial businesses.

Major recent client wins include six of Australia’s top ten largest law firms, as well as national real estate network Raine & Horne, which has over 225 offices across the country. First AML has also been selected as the preferred AML partner for the Real Estate Institute of Australia (REIA) along with over half of the state REIs so far, cementing its position as the go-to AML solution for the sector.

These wins reflect First AML’s deep local presence and sustained investment in the Australian market. With a dedicated team on the ground and over four years of operational history in Australia, the company has long been an advocate for sensible, risk-based AML reform. First AML has engaged consistently with industry bodies and regulators to ensure that new obligations are both workable and effective.

"Tranche 2 marks a pivotal shift in how professional services firms manage financial crime risk," said Milan Cooper, CEO of First AML. "We’re proud to support some of the country’s most trusted legal and real estate brands as they lead the way in operationalising AML compliance."

Unlike traditional point solutions, First AML provides a centralised platform that manages identity verification, risk assessments, ongoing monitoring and audit readiness – helping firms reduce compliance overhead while maintaining a strong risk posture.

With increasing pressure from regulators and clients alike, early adopters are gaining a competitive advantage by demonstrating preparedness and professionalism in their approach to AML.

"We’ve always focused on making compliance simple," said Cooper. "Our platform is designed to make AML nearly instant for any entity type while meeting the complex needs of law and real estate firms, especially under Tranche 2’s new rules around ownership, onboarding and recordkeeping."

First AML’s success in Australia builds on its strong presence in New Zealand and the UK, and reflects a growing global recognition of the need for modern AML infrastructure in professional services.

