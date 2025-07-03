Motorola launches its most intelligent smartphones yet – the motorola razr 60 and motorola edge 60 pro

PR NewsWire | Jul 03 2025

Packed with powerful AI, innovative software, and cutting-edge hardware, both devices deliver unmatched performance for every user

SYDNEY, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ – Mobile communications leader, Motorola , is introducing two of its most intelligent devices yet to the Australian market, the motorola razr 60 and motorola edge 60 pro. Equipped with moto ai, both devices exemplify Motorola’s leadership in simplifying everyday tasks through intuitive AI.



motorola razr 60 (left) and motorola edge 60 pro (right)

Available from 10 July at RRP $1,199, users can enjoy new AI features including Next Move and Playlist Studio, combined with exceptional hardware, leading software, and modern design.

The concurrent release of both devices at the same price point comes as Motorola continues to prioritise offering an innovative portfolio for everyone, with devices tailored to the unique needs, preferences, and use cases of its consumers in all markets. Following the recent successful edge launch and Motorola’s razr model’s recognition as the number one selling flip phone in the world by analyst house IDC, there was no questioning bringing these devices to Australia.

Praveena Raman, Country General Manager for Australia and New Zealand said, "We’re proud to continue leading the flip phone category and beyond, with devices that aren’t just well designed, but also smart – they bring meaningful AI features to Australians, that genuinely enhance daily life. Whether it’s anticipating your next move, generating the perfect playlist, or summarising your day, we’ve made sure moto ai[1] genuinely makes life easier."

"Additionally, the motorola razr 60 is a perfect example of how we’re combining iconic design with intelligent innovation, delivering a foldable experience that’s functional and fashionable, while the motorola edge 60 pro follows the success of its predecessor, featuring AI-powered enhancements and a refined design that lives up to our promise: every detail considered, every angle covered."

Stay one step ahead with moto ai

With these new devices, users can explore the full power and capabilities of moto ai, boosting creativity and productivity by elevating every experience.

With Motorola’s Next Move, users receive intelligent, real-time suggestions based on what’s on their screen, with helpful, contextual suggestions. If planning a date, Next Move will prompt users to save the date, or even help them create a personalised image inspired by the event. Whether browsing recipes, navigating the day, or managing tasks on the fly, Next Move keeps users one step ahead.

Moto ai also supports effortlessly capturing next-level photos or videos, complementing the motorola edge 60 pro’s impressive Sony LYTIATM sensor and four pro-grade cameras, and delivering professional-level photos and videos, plus the motorola razr 60’s 50MP camera system, allowing users to capture stunning photos in any light and ultra-smooth videos on the move.

Complemented by Google Circle to Search[9] and Gemini Live, these devices work to revolutionise everyday tasks, by going beyond a traditional assistant to a proactive, intuitive companion.

Meet the motorola razr 60: Undeniably iconic and more durable than ever

Set to be a favourite for those who create content, Motorola has designed this device to capture content at ease, evident with its latest Air Gesture feature, which simplifies video content creation. Users can start, stop, and pause video recording with simple hand gestures, making staying in frame easy, whether capturing a moment solo or recording content with friends.

Built for those who want a statement-making smartphone, the razr 60 is compact in form, bold in personality and powerful in performance. Users can access what matters easily, thanks to its 3.6" external display, offering access to all your favourite apps, without having to flip open the phone.

As iconic as ever, the razr 60 has been engineered for durability with a next-generation hinge reinforced with titanium, making it up to 4x stronger than surgical-grade stainless steel[3]. The ultra-thin, lightweight design features a reduced gap to minimise potential dust ingress, while the hinge and display have been rigorously tested to deliver up to 35% more folds than the previous generation[4], ensuring it keeps up with your every day needs.

For creators and everyday users alike, the razr 60 offers an advanced flip camera system, making it effortless to capture standout photos and video. The 50MP main sensor with OIS ensures crisp, blur-free shots, while a 13MP Ultrawide + Macro Vision lens enables everything from sweeping landscapes to detailed close-ups. Flip open the phone to reveal a 32MP front-facing camera for sharp selfies and high-quality video calls. As one of the world’s first flip phones with a Pantone™ Validated[2] display and camera, users can count on colour accuracy and true-to-life visuals in every shot.

Meet the motorola edge 60 pro: Cinematic entertainment that runs on ample battery life

The motorola edge 60 pro is built for those who demand all-day performance, power, and immersive entertainment no matter the time of day. Whether you’re binge-watching your favourite series or staying connected around the clock, its massive 6000mAh battery[5],[7] delivers reliable power that keeps up with your lifestyle. When it’s time to recharge, the 90W TurboPower™ charging gives you up to 45 hours of battery life in just minutes[6], so you’re never left waiting. This remarkable battery performance received the Gold Label from DXOMARK and achieved the world’s highest score in their smartphone battery ranking, underscoring its leadership in endurance and fast charging.

On top of its powerhouse battery, the edge 60 pro offers military-grade durability[12], keeping the device protected from drops or extreme outdoor conditions, while offering the highest level of water and dust protection[13].

The edge 60 pro features one of Motorola’s brightest, most vibrant displays, with a stunning 6.7" pOLED HDR10+ display, offering infinite contrast, deeper blacks, and over a billion colours with cinematic accuracy. Plus enjoy more of the visible with the wide DCI-P3 colour range standards, whether you’re streaming, gaming, or browsing, the motorola edge 60 pro ensures every moment looks as brilliant as it feels.

Additionally, users can enjoy a premier-grade, AI-enhanced display, with Entertainment that comes to life on an immersive 6.7" Super HD (1220p) display with 4500 nits[10] of peak brightness. AI also transverses into the edge 60 pro’s performance, with a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme chipset, with an additional 12GB RAM boost[11], and on-device AI processing.

Finally, the device offers the most in style and comfort, featuring a beautifully quad-curved design, unbelievable thin borders, soft-touch finishes, and PantoneTM -curated colours.

Availability:

The motorola razr 60 is available in PANTONE Gibraltar Sea and PANTONE Parfait Pink, RRP$1,199. Available on pre-sale from 3 July, and on shelves from 10 July, exclusively at JB Hi-Fi.

The motorola edge 60 pro is available in PANTONE Shadow and PANTONE Sparkling Grape, RRP$1,199. Colour availability varies store-to-store. Available from 10 July at JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, Officeworks, The Good Guys, Mobileciti, Amazon and motorola.com.au .

For full pricing information and specifications, visit motorola.com.au for further information or review devices, please contact the Motorola PR team at Zeno Group

Legal disclaimers:

[1]. [moto ai] Motorola Account login is required to access moto ai features. An internet or cellular connection is needed for functionality. The following languages are supported: English, Spanish, Portuguese. moto ai requires 5G or stable network connectivity to function properly. Availability and performance of these features may vary depending on your network provider, location, and plan. Access to 5G services may require a compatible device and plan, and network performance may be impacted by factors beyond Motorola’s control. Please consult with your carrier for more information on 5G availability and connectivity requirements.

[2]. [Pantone Validated camera and display] PANTONE Colours generated may not match PANTONE-identified standards. Consult current PANTONE Publications for accurate colour. PANTONE and other Pantone trademarks are the property of Pantone LLC. © Pantone LLC, 2025.

[3]. [Titanium-reinforced hinge- 4X stronger] Comparison made between the Yield strength of 900 MPa of titanium plate used in device hinge compared to Yield strength of 200 MPa of the 316L surgical-grade stainless steel

[4]. Testing conducted in a controlled environment at room temperature, using accelerated life testing protocols; many factors, not all of which are included in such testing protocol, affect the durability of a phone; subject to Motorola’s standard limited warranty.

[5]. [Battery] All battery life claims are approximate and based on the median user tested across a mixed use profile (which includes both usage and standby time) under optimal network conditions. Actual battery performance will vary and depends on many factors including signal strength, network and device settings, temperature, battery condition, and usage patterns.

[6]. [Charging] Power for the Day In 6 minutes Minutes. Requires Motorola TurboPower™ 90W Charger; sold separately. Median users can get up to 12 hours of battery life in 6 min of charge. Battery must be substantially depleted; charge boost must be "on"; charging rate slows as charging progresses.

[7]. [Battery capacity (typical vs. rated)] The typical capacity is 6000mAh. Typical value is the estimated average capacity of a batch of batteries based on internal testing, representing the expected performance under normal conditions. Rated capacity is 5800mAh. Rated capacity is the minimum guaranteed capacity of a battery under controlled conditions.

[8]. [Camera] 32x more focusing with instant all-pixel focus (Omni-dir. PDAF) As compared to traditional phase detection auto focus.

[9]. [Circle to Search] Circle to Search is a trademark of Google LLC. Service availability may vary by country, language, device model. Requires internet connection. Users may need to update Android and Google app to the latest version. Results may vary depending on visual or audio matches. Accuracy of results is not guaranteed. Works on compatible apps and surfaces, and with ambient music only. Will not identify music coming through headphones or if phone volume is off.

[10]. [Brightness] 4500 nits (peak brightness value), 1400 nits (HBM value) Motorola lab data. The value refers to the screen’s peak brightness it can reach in specific scenarios, but the actual performance may vary depending on environmental conditions.

[11]. [Storage/RAM] Available user storage and internal memory is less due to many factors, including operating system, software and functions utilising part of this capacity; may change with software updates.

[12]. [Certified to Military Grade Standards] The U.S. Department of Defense’s MIL-SPEC standards establish methodologies for testing products against environmental stresses under controlled laboratory conditions. Motorola tests devices against hazardous physical and environmental conditions under select categories and procedures of the MIL-STD-810H standard to determine durability. Such testing is not a guarantee of future performance under these test conditions.

[13]. [IP68/IP69 Underwater Protection] Water and dust resistance were tested to IP68 and IP69 standards under controlled laboratory conditions. Withstands immersion in up to 1.5 meters of fresh water for up to 30 minutes, and is protected against powerful, high-temperature water jets for up to 30 seconds. Exposure to conditions beyond these ratings are not covered by warranty. Resistance will decrease as a result of normal wear. Not designed to work while submerged underwater. Do not expose to liquids other than fresh water. Do not attempt to charge a wet phone. Designed to provide protection against the ingress of solid foreign objects of any size. Not waterproof.

