ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 04-07-25

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change RUL – RPMGLOBAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.250 14.04% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.730 -6.49% BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.340 9.68% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 2.350 -4.86% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.200 8.11% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 2.080 -3.70% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 2.940 6.91% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 4.380 -3.52% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.165 6.45% GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 0.960 -3.52% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 6.030 6.35% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.290 -3.33% MVF – MONASH IVF GROUP LIMITED 0.775 5.44% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 0.730 -3.31% AMP – AMP LIMITED 1.425 5.17% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 3.950 -3.19% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.275 4.51% TLC – LOTTERY CORPORATION LIMITED 5.230 -2.79% CTD – CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED 14.710 4.18% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 2.620 -2.60% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.890 4.09% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 5.000 -2.53% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.410 3.80% S32 – SOUTH32 LIMITED 3.120 -2.50% ARB – ARB CORPORATION LIMITED 34.370 3.62% SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.980 -2.46% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.145 3.57% SLC – SUPERLOOP LIMITED 2.960 -2.31% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 21.220 3.41% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 16.300 -2.16% AOV – AMOTIV LIMITED 8.620 3.36% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 4.090 -2.15% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 1.815 3.13% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 5.940 -2.14% DBI – DALRYMPLE BAY INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED 4.290 3.13% PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 1.610 -2.13% CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP 0.360 2.86% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 3.700 -2.12% RDX – REDOX LIMITED 2.160 2.86% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 2.380 -2.06%

