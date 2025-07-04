Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 4 July 2025

Weekly Reports | 11:30 AM

Our top ten news from 26 June 2025 to 03 July 2025 (ranked according to popularity).

1 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 27-06-2025

Friday 27 June 2025

FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

2 – Xero’s Bold US Play

Friday 27 June 2025

Xero’s largest acquisition to date has potential to fast-track its expansion in the US

3 – Rudi’s View: ANZ, Aurizon, Cochlear, Newmont, Telix & More

Thursday 26 June 2025

Update on changes to and revisions of analysts’ Best Ideas and Conviction Calls, as well as Model Portfolio compositions

4 – Treasury’s Transition Turbulence

Thursday 26 June 2025

Market conditions remain challenging for Treasury Wine Estates. The immediate outlook offers more questions than answers, but is the share price too low?

5 – The Market In Numbers – 28 Jun 2025

Saturday 28 June 2025

Overviews in raw numbers and calculations that might assist investors with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements

6 – Uranium Week: AI Tech Fuses With Nuclear

Tuesday 01 July 2025

Positive news continued to flow for both the spot U308 price and support for the US and global nuclear power industry as big tech continues to flex its muscles

7 – Pinnacle’s Horizons Target Global Growth

Thursday 26 June 2025

Pinnacle’s successful business model is growing offshore with a higher leverage to performance fees offering both upside and downside risks for the platform specialist

8 – Rudi’s View: Dicker Data (Stock In Focus)

Wednesday 02 July 2025

In this week’s Weekly Insights:-Dicker Data; Megatrends Without Covid-Lockdowns-Ask FNArenaBy Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, EditorThis week marks the end of fiscal 2025 (Monday June 30th) and yet another year of double digit return for the local market (as measured by the ASX200).Below t

9 – Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 27 June 2025

Friday 27 June 2025

Our top ten news stories from 19 June 2025 to 26 June 2025

10 – GQG Partners’ Low Cost Model Appeals

Tuesday 01 July 2025

New research on GQG Partners highlights higher earnings margins relative to peers due to a low-cost operating model

