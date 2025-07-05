The Market In Numbers – 5 Jul 2025

Australia | 9:09 AM

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 05 Jul 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Jul) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY26)
NZ50 12766.600 1.45% 1.30% 1.30% -2.62% 1.30%
All Ordinaries 8841.90 1.12% 0.79% 0.79% 5.00% 0.79%
S&P ASX 200 8603.00 1.04% 0.71% 0.71% 5.44% 0.71%
S&P ASX 300 8533.50 1.02% 0.70% 0.70% 5.37% 0.70%
Communication Services 1842.60 -0.12% -0.56% -0.56% 13.22% -0.56%
Consumer Discretionary 4182.70 1.94% 0.96% 0.96% 6.94% 0.96%
Consumer Staples 12264.00 1.25% 1.20% 1.20% 4.20% 1.20%
Energy 8795.30 1.34% 1.39% 1.39% 2.00% 1.39%
Financials 9413.50 -0.74% -1.21% -1.21% 9.28% -1.21%
Health Care 42302.80 3.28% 1.68% 1.68% -5.75% 1.68%
Industrials 8272.90 0.44% -0.55% -0.55% 8.19% -0.55%
Info Technology 2892.50 -0.16% -0.29% -0.29% 5.53% -0.29%
Materials 16447.10 2.91% 3.71% 3.71% 2.00% 3.71%
Real Estate 4018.90 2.95% 3.09% 3.09% 6.85% 3.09%
Utilities 9269.80 1.11% 1.40% 1.40% 2.62% 1.40%
A-REITs 1848.40 3.07% 3.21% 3.21% 7.57% 3.21%
All Technology Index 4055.50 0.99% 0.28% 0.28% 6.57% 0.28%
Banks 3965.90 -1.56% -1.41% -1.41% 9.97% -1.41%
Gold Index 11594.10 0.99% 0.32% 0.32% 37.64% 0.32%
Metals & Mining 5415.20 2.51% 3.72% 3.72% 3.04% 3.72%

The World

Index 05 Jul 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Jul) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY26)
FTSE100 8822.91 0.27% 0.71% 0.71% 7.95% 0.71%
DAX30 23787.45 -1.02% -0.51% -0.51% 19.48% -0.51%
Hang Seng 23916.06 -1.52% -0.65% -0.65% 19.22% -0.65%
Nikkei 225 39810.88 -0.85% -1.67% -1.67% -0.21% -1.67%
DJIA 44828.53 2.30% 1.66% 1.66% 5.37% 1.66%
S&P500 6279.35 1.72% 1.20% 1.20% 6.76% 1.20%
Nasdaq Comp 20601.10 1.62% 1.14% 1.14% 6.68% 1.14%

Metals & Minerals

Index 05 Jul 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Jul) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY26)
Gold (oz) 3336.50 -0.18% 1.04% 1.04% 27.02% 1.04%
Silver (oz) 37.05 1.34% 2.33% 2.33% 22.57% 2.33%
Copper (lb) 5.1310 1.60% 0.70% 0.70% 25.25% 0.70%
Aluminium (lb) 1.1834 0.61% 0.36% 0.36% 3.53% 0.36%
Nickel (lb) 6.9192 1.94% 1.46% 1.46% -3.16% 1.46%
Zinc (lb) 1.2457 -1.12% -1.33% -1.33% -7.81% -1.33%
Uranium (lb) weekly 78.65 1.48% 0.00% 0.00% 9.24% 0.00%
Iron Ore (t) 96.24 1.86% 1.85% 1.85% -7.32% 1.85%

Energy

Index 05 Jul 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Jul) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY26)
West Texas Crude 67.15 3.02% 2.49% 2.49% -3.35% 2.49%
Brent Crude 68.88 3.36% 3.11% 3.11% -5.07% 3.11%




The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

