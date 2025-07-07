ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 07-07-25

Daily Market Reports | Jul 07 2025

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change ORG – ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED 11.550 6.75% BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.310 -8.82% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 2.460 4.68% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 16.800 -8.65% SKC – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.860 3.61% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.185 -7.50% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.150 3.45% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 0.690 -6.76% HCW – HEALTHCO HEALTHCARE & WELLNESS REIT 0.755 3.42% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 2.750 -6.46% HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED 4.710 3.29% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 15.270 -6.32% IFT – INFRATIL LIMITED 10.190 3.14% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.385 -6.10% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 4.640 3.11% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.155 -6.06% IPH – IPH LIMITED 4.850 2.97% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 4.110 -5.95% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 2.140 2.88% DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 3.080 -5.81% HUB – HUB24 LIMITED 94.300 2.78% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.715 -5.30% AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 1.490 2.76% PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED 3.060 -5.26% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 0.750 2.74% VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED 0.385 -4.94% GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED 28.630 2.54% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.195 -4.88% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 6.180 2.49% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.165 -4.51% CSL – CSL LIMITED 247.980 2.15% CKF – COLLINS FOODS LIMITED 8.790 -4.35% PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED 0.500 2.04% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 1.450 -4.29% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.250 2.04% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 6.520 -4.12% JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 43.630 1.92% SLC – SUPERLOOP LIMITED 2.840 -4.05% CWY – CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED 2.820 1.81% MVF – MONASH IVF GROUP LIMITED 0.745 -3.87%

