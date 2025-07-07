Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jul 07, 2025

Daily Market Reports | Jul 07 2025

A1M ALK ALL AMI AMP AUB BGL BOQ BTR BWP CGF CNB CSC FFM GEM GGP GMD GOR HGO HLS HUB IAG LNW MAC MPL NAN NHF NWL OBM PME PNI PNR QBE SDF SHL SMI SRG VAU (2)

SMI SANTANA MINERALS LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $0.55

Canaccord Genuity rates ((SMI)) as Speculative Buy (1) -

Santana Minerals published pre-feasibility study (PFS) for its Bendigo-Ophir gold project in New Zealand which outlined average production of 90kozpa at a cost of $1,842/oz over an initial 13.8-year mine life.

Canaccord Genuity adjusted its forecasts to align with the PFS, except for first production, which it expects in September 2027 quarter vs March 2027 quarter in the PFS.

The revisions resulted in the broker's cost assumption rising by 29% vs previous forecasts, throughput estimate down -20%, and total capex -14% lower.

Speculative Buy. Target cut to $1.40 from $1.56.

This report was published on July 2, 2025.

Target price is $1.40 Current Price is $0.55 Difference: $0.85

If SMI meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 155% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 3.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 18.33.

Forecast for FY26:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 3.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 18.33.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

SRG SRG GLOBAL LIMITED

Mining Sector Contracting - Overnight Price: $1.68

Moelis rates ((SRG)) as Initiation of coverage with Buy (1) -

Moelis initiates coverage of SRG Global with a Buy rating and a $2 target price.

The analyst highlights improved earnings quality, with around 75% recurring revenue, which has helped achieve a compound growth rate in EPS of 32% from FY21FY24. The company has record work in hand of $3.4bn, which is expected to underpin near-term growth, the broker explains.

Looking ahead, Moelis forecasts a higher-than-consensus 14% compound average growth rate in EPS from FY24FY27, underpinned by management's strong track record in delivery and execution alongside the recurring revenue base.

Aging infrastructure and outsourcing of work to maintain asset life, utility, and production levels are seen providing positive tailwinds for SRG Global.

This report was published on July 3, 2025.

Target price is $2.00 Current Price is $1.68 Difference: $0.32

If SRG meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 19% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $1.68, suggesting upside of 0.4%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 5.50 cents and EPS of 9.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.27%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 16.97. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 8.8, implying annual growth of 33.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 5.4, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 19.0.

Forecast for FY26:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 5.70 cents and EPS of 10.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.39%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 16.00. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 9.9, implying annual growth of 12.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 5.9, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 16.9.

Market Sentiment: 0.9

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

VAU VAULT MINERALS LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $0.41

Canaccord Genuity rates ((VAU)) as Buy (1) -

Vault Minerals FY25 gold sales of 385koz came below its guidance of 390-410koz and missed Canaccord Genuity's forecast by -8%. June quarter sales of 96koz also missed the broker's forecast by -5% due to lower sales at KOTH.

The company will provide cost details in the full June quarterly release. Cash and bullion at the end of the quarter was $686m vs the broker's forecast of $731m.

Buy. Target unchanged at 68c.

This report was published on July 3, 2025.

Target price is $0.68 Current Price is $0.41 Difference: $0.275

If VAU meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 68% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 5.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 8.10.

Forecast for FY26:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 7.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 5.79.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

Moelis rates ((VAU)) as Buy (1) -

Moelis updated its models for small caps to account for revisions to gold, copper and silver price estimates. This resulted in higher earnings forecasts and valuations for most gold producers while copper producers saw modest downgrades to FY25 earnings forecasts, and flat FY26.

Gold price estimates lifted throughout the forecast period with increases of 9-17%, silver saw modest price revisions of 3-8%, and copper price forecasts were mostly lowered, especially in FY26-27.

The broker lifted Vault Minerals' FY25 and FY26 EBITDA forecasts by 5% and 19%, respectively.

Buy. Target rises to 75c from 70c.

This report was published on July 3, 2025.

Target price is $0.75 Current Price is $0.41 Difference: $0.345

If VAU meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 85% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 3.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 11.25.

Forecast for FY26:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY26 EPS of 5.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 8.10.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

