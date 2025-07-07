Australian Listed Real Estate Tables – 07-07-2025

Weekly Reports | Jul 07 2025

FNArena provides a weekly update of Australian listed real estate trusts (REIT) and property developers, current pricing yield and valuation data.

PDF file attached (logon required). Guide below.

Investors looking to diversify away from straight equity can invest in property as an alternative via direct investment, or by investing in units of listed or unlisted real estate investment trusts (REIT) or the shares of property developers.

Typically a REIT will purchase a number of similar properties, maintain those properties and collect rent from tenants, and pay a distribution (dividend) to the unit holder net of maintenance costs and management fees. REITs are primarily attractive to investors for their dividend yield but also offer capital upside on property value appreciation. The bulk of listed REITs fall into three property categories: office, being office blocks usually in a CBD; retail, being shops and shopping centres; and industrial, being warehouses, logistics centres and so forth. Other variations exist.

Property developers typically purchase land, build office, retail, industrial or residential complexes, and sell those properties. Developers offer a higher risk/reward investment than REITs given the lag time between construction and sale, and the capital committed to a project. Dividend yields are typically lower but capital up/downside typically greater.

The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE

If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE

MEMBER LOGIN

Lost your login details?

Remember me

Australian investors stay informed with FNArena – your trusted source for Australian financial news. We deliver expert analysis, daily updates on the ASX and commodity markets, and deep insights into companies on the ASX200 and ASX300, and beyond. Whether you're seeking a reliable financial newsletter or comprehensive finance news and detailed insights, FNArena offers unmatched coverage of the stock market news that matters. As a leading financial online newspaper, we help you stay ahead in the fast-moving world of Australian finance news.

Latest News

1
The Overnight Report: Tariff Truce’s Soft Extension

8:42 AM - Daily Market Reports
2
Today’s Financial Calendar – 08-07-2025

8:15 AM - Daily Market Reports
3
ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 07-07-25

Jul 07 2025 - Daily Market Reports
4
Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jul 07, 2025

Jul 07 2025 - Daily Market Reports
5
Investing In AI & Growth; A Personal Experience

Jul 07 2025 - International

Most Popular

1
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 27-06-2025

Jun 27 2025 - Australia
2
Rudi’s View: Macquarie Technology (Stock In Focus)

Jun 18 2025 - Rudi's View
3
BHP Props Up Aurizon

Jun 18 2025 - Australia
4
Better Times Ahead For Sonic Healthcare?

Jun 20 2025 - Australia
5
Australia’s Digital Infrastructure Opportunity

Jun 23 2025 - Australia
6
Rudi’s View: CBA, Life360, ResMed, Zip & More

Jun 19 2025 - Rudi's View