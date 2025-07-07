The Clean Energy Council Approves GoodWe’s EHB Single-Phase Hybrid Inverter

PR NewsWire | Jul 07 2025

SYDNEY, July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — GoodWe is proud to announce that its EHB Series single-phase hybrid inverter has officially been approved by the Clean Energy Council (CEC) for installation in Australia. This approval comes at a pivotal time, with the Federal Government’s Cheaper Home Batteries program launching today on 1 July.



Homeowners across Australia can now access CEC-approved hybrid technology backed by GoodWe’s proven engineering and local support. With this timing, the EHB Series is expected to become a top contender for battery rebate installations under the new scheme.

Dean Williamson, Country Manager for Australia and New Zealand, stated:

"We’re proud to introduce the EHB Series to the Australian market — a next-generation hybrid inverter range that delivers greater flexibility, integrated backup capability, and seamless VPP integration. As energy needs evolve and incentives like the federal battery rebate drive uptake, the EHB Series ensures homeowners are equipped with a future-proof solution that’s reliable, smart, and ready to perform."

The EHB Series is tailored for growing energy demands in Aussie households, offering backup power, high-capacity PV input, and exceptional flexibility for modern solar-plus-storage systems.

This approval means customers can now pair the EHB with high-voltage batteries and claim both federal and state rebates, slashing installation costs and improving return on investment.

Key features of the EHB Series:

CEC Approved: Now listed for solar and storage installations across Australia

Now listed for solar and storage installations across Australia Hybrid Functionality: Combines solar inverter and battery management in one streamlined unit

Combines solar inverter and battery management in one streamlined unit High capacity models: Available in 5, 8.6, and 10 kW options

Available in 5, 8.6, and 10 kW options 200% PV input oversizing: Allows for up to 20 kW of solar input

Allows for up to 20 kW of solar input Up to 4 MPPTs: Perfect for complex rooftops and mixed orientations

Perfect for complex rooftops and mixed orientations UPS-level backup: <10ms switch time during outages, keeping appliances running

<10ms switch time during outages, keeping appliances running High battery compatibility: Supports 80–495 V batteries and 50 A charge/discharge current

Supports 80–495 V batteries and 50 A charge/discharge current Plug-and-play install: Lightweight, compact, and easy to commission

Lightweight, compact, and easy to commission Durability: IP65 rated with built-in Type II surge protection (DC & AC sides)

IP65 rated with built-in Type II surge protection (DC & AC sides) Advanced safety: including integrated AC bypass switch

including integrated AC bypass switch Peace of mind: Backed by a 10-year warranty

Dean added,

"We’re excited to share that the new EHB hybrid inverter range has officially received Clean Energy Council (CEC) approval, ensuring full compliance with Australian standards and positioning it as rebate-ready under the Federal Battery Incentive Scheme. This release reinforces our commitment to providing high-performance, smart storage solutions that support Australia’s rapid transition to sustainable energy."

Available now

Installers and distributors can now offer the EHB Series (CEC reference: AZ 69025596) for immediate installation under all federal and state rebate programs.

For full product details, visit: https://www.goodwe.com.au/ehb-series-single-phase-hybrid-solar-inverter

About GoodWe:

GoodWe is a world-leading PV inverter and energy storage systems manufacturer listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 688390). The company has more than 6000 employees located in 30 different countries and a team of over 1000 engineers working at its R&D centres to continuously optimise and advance energy storage technology. GoodWe was awarded the silver medal in Sustainability by EcoVadis, and most recently as a Tier 1 manufacturer by BloombergNEF. In Australia, GoodWe has achieved top inverter and battery manufacturer awards for consecutive years by Sunwiz, and in 2025 has been recognised as the top inverter manufacturer for <100kW. Having achieved over seven consecutive TÜV Rheinland "All Quality Matters’ awards and consistently being ranked at the top in terms of overall product quality, GoodWe’s comprehensive portfolio of products and solutions for residential, commercial, and utility-scale PV systems is guaranteed to deliver high performance and reliable quality across the board. For more information, please visit www.goodwe.com.au

