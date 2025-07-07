Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 04-07-25

Weekly Reports | Jul 07 2025

Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes.

By Mark Woodruff

Guide:

The FNArena database tabulates the views of eight major Australian and international stockbrokers: Citi, Bell Potter, Macquarie, Morgan Stanley, Morgans, Ord Minnett, Shaw and Partners and UBS.

For the purpose of broker rating correlation, Outperform and Overweight ratings are grouped as Buy, Neutral is grouped with Hold and Underperform and Underweight are grouped as Sell to provide a Buy/Hold/Sell (B/H/S) ratio.

Ratings, consensus target price and forecast earnings tables are published at the bottom of this report.

Summary

Period: Monday June 30 to Friday July 4, 2025

Total Upgrades: 14

Total Downgrades: 16

Net Ratings Breakdown: Buy 61.18%; Hold 31.30%; Sell 7.52%

In the week ending Friday, July 4, 2025, FNArena tracked fourteen upgrades and sixteen downgrades for ASX-listed companies from brokers monitored daily.

Average target price reductions outpaced rises for the majority of entries in the table below, while upgrades to earnings forecasts were on the whole materially larger in percentage terms than downgrades.

Technology heavyweights WiseTech Global and Pro Medicus had a strong week finishing first and second respectively on the positive change to average earnings and target price tables.

WiiseTech's average earnings forecast received a boost after Citi reinstated research coverage with a Buy rating and $127.40 target price, factoring in the recent E2open acquisition into estimates from the second half of FY26.

E2open is a US-based supply chain management software company offering end-to-end solutions to help businesses manage their global supply chains more effectively and collaboratively.

Near-term gains are expected from enhancing WiseTech's existing Cargowise software for current customers, particularly in Container Transport Optimisation, Compliance, and Neo using E2open's data and platforms.

While medium-term upside is also anticipated from expanding into Beneficial Cargo Owners (BCOs) for logistics execution, the analysts noted heavier go-to-market investment and execution risk.

Citi can also see potential for WiseTech to monetise payments through E2open's existing products and partnerships, adding further upside to the broker's forecasts.

The average target price for Pro Medicus in the FNArena database jumped by nearly 9% last week after two new US contract wins highlighted both a widening total addressable market and management's ability to raise pricing.

Morgans Stanley estimated the lifetime value (LTV) of the new 10-year contract with UC Health and Mercy Health ($98m announced last October) to exceed $5bn, equating to roughly 20% of the company's current equity market capitalisation.

Apart from the $170m contract size, the contract with Colorado-based UC Health included the first licensing of the company's cardiology suite of its Visage 7 enterprise imaging platform.

For the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System in Louisiana, management renewed its existing contract at $20m over five years ($4m annually), a substantial uplift from the original 2016 agreement of $7m over seven years, or $1m annually.

Morgans explained the increase reflects higher fees per transaction, an updated minimum contracted volume, and the addition of Visage 7 Open Archive to the offering, expanding the scope beyond the original viewer-only contract.

Ahead of Pro Medicus, Superloop's around 13% lift in average target price last week resulted from management's 6% upgrade to earnings guidance for FY25. Analysts are still updating for recent announcements.

While Macquarie also pointed to potential upside to consensus forecasts for FY26, much of the good news is already discounted in the share price, according to this broker.

As detailed further at https://fnarena.com/index.php/2025/07/04/in-brief-austal-superloop-motorcycle-holdings-nanosonics/, UBS highlighted the latent incremental value from Superloop Smart Communities, which the analyst views as being underappreciated by the market.

Smart Communities represents the "last mile" fibre for new residential single and multi-dwelling units, which UBS assesses could be worth as much as $1.00 per Superloop share. The company receives a monthly fee of around $40 once the service is activated.

Next up were financial services provider Hub24 and biopharmaceutical company Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals with increases in average targets of around 8% apiece.

Hub24's earnings forecasts were upgraded by Bell Potter and Citi to reflect market movements and stronger flows. Bell Potter explained all major global indices closed higher on the prior quarter.

Citi also anticipated upside risk to medium-term flows as management looks to expand into adjacent market opportunities such as the broker segment by offering tailored platform, technology, and data solutions.

The average target for Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals received a boost after Ord Minnett initiated coverage with a $22.60 target, highlighting the established profitability of Scenesse, the only FDA-approved treatment for erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP).

While Scenesse has been on the market for a decade, Clinuvel is also well-advanced in extending its use via a drug that works by inducing pigmentation of the skin, thus reducing the level of photosensitivity to a much larger market in treating vitiligo.

Vitiligo is a cosmetic condition in which the skin loses pigment in patches, which typically enlarge over time.

Further details on prospects for Scenesse and a summary of interim results is available at https://fnarena.com/index.php/2025/07/03/the-enigma-surrounding-clinuvel/

Elsewhere, pure copper play Capstone Copper and graphite miner and processor Syrah Resources follow WiseTech on the earnings upgrade table.

Capstone holds four operating assets: Pinto Valley in Arizona, USA; Cozamin in Mexico; Mantos Blancos; and Mantoverde in Chile, plus a development project also in Chile, Santo Domingo.

The company's average earnings forecast received a boost after Morgans initiated coverage with a Buy rating and $11.50 target.

The views of this broker and several others on Capstone are summarised at https://fnarena.com/index.php/2025/07/02/capstones-copper-evolution-continues/

Regarding Syrah Resources, here UBS noted an improved outlook for the company's flagship Balama graphite mine, which outweighs the broker's negative stance on the natural graphite sector.

Near-term graphite price forecasts have been reduced on a lower electric vehicle (EV) demand forecast and stubborn synthetic capacity.

Balama supplies natural graphite for battery anode material producers and is a key supplier to the global EV and battery industries.

On the flipside, AIC Mines and NextDC feature first and third, respectively, for negative changes to average earnings.

AIC Mines is funding the expansion of its Eloise copper processing plant in northwest Queensland and bringing the nearby Jericho deposit into production through a combination of $55m raised via a placement and a US$40m debt facility.

After taking these changes into account, Ord Minnett lowered its target to 50c from 62c and kept a Speculative Buy rating, while Shaw and Partners (Buy, High Risk) amended to 70c from $1.10.

NextDC's lower average earnings forecast was the product of ongoing, incidental updates by brokers.

After meeting with management, Citi last week noted the pipeline remains solid with further contract wins dependent upon development progress at both existing and new sites, especially in Sydney.

While a joint venture structure for the hyperscale facilities also reduces capital intensity, the broker continues to assume an equity raise in the second half of FY26.

AIC Mines also suffers the largest percentage fall in average target in the table below, followed by Reece, which downgraded FY25 earnings guidance to a level -6% below the consensus forecast.

Not only are governments both state and federal in Australia struggling to increase housing supply, and affordability issues are weighing on buyers, but also the US business is facing several challenges as detailed in https://fnarena.com/index.php/2025/07/01/reece-battling-tariffs-competition-cost-crises/

Bellevue Gold and Chalice Mining are next with falls in average target of more than -14%. The change for Bellevue should be ignored as UBS recently moved to research restriction on the stock, meaning the broker no longer has a target price or rating for the time being.

While Chalice Mining's pre-feasibility study (PFS) for its Gonneville project is progressing to plan for completion in the December quarter, Bell Potter lowered its target to $4.10 from $5.75 after updating commodity price forecasts.

The broker lowered its palladium price by -14% and factored in an 8% higher Australian dollar, partially offset by stronger platinum and nickel forecasts.

The project, 100%-owned by Chalice, is the largest undeveloped palladium-nickel-copper project in the western world.

Total Buy ratings in the database comprise 61.18% of the total, versus 31.30% on Neutral/Hold, while Sell ratings account for the remaining 7.52%.