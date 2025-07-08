ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 08-07-25

Daily Market Reports | Jul 08 2025

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.690 10.40% BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.140 -54.84% VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED 0.420 9.09% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.140 -9.68% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 0.750 8.70% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.140 -6.67% PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED 3.260 6.54% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 3.890 -5.35% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 16.100 5.44% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.200 -4.76% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.300 5.26% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 2.040 -4.67% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 2.410 5.24% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 0.330 -4.35% CAT – CATAPULT GROUP INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 6.090 4.64% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 2.640 -4.00% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 2.860 4.38% A2M – A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED 7.610 -3.79% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 10.530 4.36% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 2.060 -3.74% SLC – SUPERLOOP LIMITED 2.960 4.23% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 3.920 -3.69% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 2.470 4.22% REH – REECE LIMITED 14.000 -3.58% SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 11.580 4.14% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 1.770 -3.28% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 2.560 4.07% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.870 -2.79% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 6.430 4.05% CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP 0.350 -2.78% PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED 0.520 4.00% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 5.830 -2.67% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 9.650 3.99% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 5.730 -2.55% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.400 3.90% AGL – AGL ENERGY LIMITED 9.730 -2.51% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.420 3.70% PMV – PREMIER INVESTMENTS LIMITED 20.090 -2.29% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 4.560 3.64% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 4.330 -2.26%

