Do red cars really go faster? The answer is black and white for Australian drivers.

BRISBANE, Australia, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Are red cars really faster?

Does silver speed off the line?

Or does white win the race?

While we can’t say that colour makes any difference to the speed of the car on the road, we can say with certainty which cars are quickest out the showroom door.

And it seems, Australians are a black and white bunch, with both colours accounting for nearly half (46%) of survey respondents’ cars, according to a new Budget Direct Car Insurance Survey.

The survey found white came out on top with 30%, followed by black at 16%, narrowly edging out silver (15%), blue (13%) and grey (12%).

Red sputtered into sixth position (10%), with other colours making up the remaining 4%.

Little wonder Aussies love to play ‘Spotto’ when they catch sight of an elusive yellow vehicle!

Interestingly, despite white dominating current ownership, it’s a much closer race for our favourite car colours. Black and white are neck and neck, splitting the honours with 21%.

"It seems opposites really do attract," said a Budget Direct spokesperson.

"Car colour is about so much more than aesthetics—white is considered the safest of all popular colours. Although yellow and orange are thought to stand out even more, which explains why they’re often used for taxis.

"Then there are the cars that look cleaner. Dark colours look fantastic when they’re freshly washed, but it won’t be long before you see dirt, dust and marks again. Silver and grey are the easiest to keep looking clean."

Speaking of cleanliness, hats off to the 48-57-year-olds, who are most likely to wash their car every week (18%). Survey respondents aged 18-27 year olds came in second at 13%.

Overall, 12% of survey respondents washed their car every week. 44% washed every month. Four out of every 100 respondents said they only cleaned the outside of their car once a year.

If it was State of Origin, New South Wales and South Australian drivers (13%) were most likely to wash their car weekly, against Victorians (12%), Queenslanders (11%) and West Australians (10%).

But back to the big question: are red cars really faster?

More than 1 in 10 South Australians (11%) agreed the statement is true. As a nation, only 6% of Australians agreed. Scientifically, the colour makes no difference.

One-third of us (34%) believe black cars are hotter. They’re right. Scientists have found not only does a dark colour make your cabin hotter, it could affect your fuel economy , by putting extra demand on your air conditioner.

Another 11% of us believe silver cars have better resale value. They are also right! More common colours like silver and white hold their value better than less popular colours.

"At the end of the day, colour is entirely your decision. You may get a great deal on a car because it’s not a popular colour. Or you may play it safe – literally," said a Budget Direct Spokesperson.

"We’ll insure your car whether it’s black, white, yellow or pink with purple polka-dots!"

To read the full survey breakdown, visit our Budget Direct Car Ownership Habits Survey.

