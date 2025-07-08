Material Matters: Commodities And Tariffs, Chinese Steel, Critical Minerals

Commodities | Jul 08 2025

A glance through the latest expert views and predictions about commodities and Trump tariff impact; Chinese steel efficiency; and zircon/titanium.

By Greg Peel

Following the failure of the Trump administration to secure "90 deals in 90 days" post the pause in Liberation Day tariffs, Trump has pivoted once more, dropping the July 9 pause expiry date in favour of an extension to August 1 as letters are mailed out to relevant countries, some with human populations, advising of new tariff levels and a new opportunity to negotiate.

To that end, letters to date have most notably set 25% tariffs on the major economies (and US allies) of Japan and South Korea, along with 25% on Malaysia, 30% on South Africa, 32% on Indonesia, 36% on Thailand and a range of tariffs on smaller economies from Bosnia to Kazakhstan, Myanmar to Tunisia.

Vietnam has come off best in this round with only 20%, but with a 40% tariff on "trans-shipments" of Chinese goods channelled through Vietnam.

Updates on tariffs on the likes of the EU, Canada, Mexico and, importantly, Australia, remain pending.

Still no tariffs on Russia.

Prior to what was still assumed to be a July 9 deadline, locally-based commodity analysts had been updating their outlooks. The pivot nonetheless makes little difference to those views.

Metals, Minerals and Tariffs

Industrial metal prices and miners' shares have largely recovered following trade war de-escalation, UBS notes, easing fears of a recessionary demand collapse. However, lingering uncertainty post Liberation Day is expected to lead to some near-term softening in demand despite solid secular fundamental drivers such as electrification and Chinese stimulus.

UBS remains constructive on a 12-month view on commodities with supportive supply-side dynamics and secular demand drivers including for copper and aluminium. UBS also remains positive on gold. The analysts see limited downside for coal and nickel with prices to consolidate, but supply/demand fundamentals do not point to tight markets near-term.

UBS remains cautious on the outlook for lithium and iron ore.

From a stock perspective, UBS is Neutral-rated diversified miners BHP Group ((BHP)), Rio Tinto ((RIO)), South32 ((S32)), Fortescue ((FMG)) and Mineral Resources ((MIN)).

While recent softness in share prices might signal emerging value, the analysts see risk/ reward remaining muted in iron ore, expecting Rio's Simandou start-up to pressure prices lower towards US$90/t in 2026. On copper, UBS is cautious near-term on potential US investigation of copper import tariffs (in line with specific tariffs in place on aluminium and steel) to weigh on LME pricing in the short term.

On aluminium, the analysts remain cautiously optimistic but highlight trade negotiation, Russia geopolitics and Indonesian supply risks. UBS prefers BHP over Rio due to emergent geopolitical risk in Mongolia (Oyu Tolgoi) and Guinea (Simandou, delays likely), questions surrounding the company's lithium strategy, and the recent CEO changeover.

In gold, Newmont Corp ((NEM)) is UBS' current preferred pick, and following the extended period of deal indigestion (Newcrest) and production underperformance, should trade on a superior free cash flow yield (8%) in 2026.

Meanwhile, Northern Star Resources ((NST)) has been downgraded to Neutral (slowing growth trajectory, Hemi delayed 12 months) and Evolution Mining ((EVN)) to Sell (mostly due to year-to-date outperformance, plus increasing capex estimates and trimmed production).

This has presented opportunities lower down the market cap spectrum, UBS singling out Perseus Mining ((PRU)) and Genesis Minerals ((GMD)).

With ASX copper exposure about to shrink even further since MAC Copper was snapped up, Sandfire Resources' ((SFR)) portfolio of producing assets with large resource bases remain highly attractive in UBS' view. The analysts are strong believers in the structurally-positive copper thematic.

UBS continues to see the lithium market as oversupplied and remains cautious, especially as EU demand is delayed (with carbon emissions penalties deferred) and US demand at risk with EV's de-prioritised. The analysts expect an extended period of low prices ahead of further supply cuts and remain broadly underweight the sector.

Amongst its coverage, UBS prefers the longer-dated developer Patriot Battery Metals ((PMT)) but maintains Sell ratings on IGO Ltd ((IGO)), Liontown Resources ((LTR)) and Pilbara Minerals ((PLS)).

While UBS is still cautious on uranium's near-term fundamentals with supply growth outstripping demand, policy support continues to improve, and recent Sprott Physical Uranium Trust buying has served to improve sentiment/momentum for the sector. UBS is Buy-rated on Paladin Energy ((PDN)) which it prefers in the space, while recently downgrading Boss Energy ((BOE)) to a Sell following strong performance.

Finally, UBS remains positive on the long-term demand thematic for rare earths though acknowledge the nuance of China-influenced NdPr pricing and overall geopolitical risk in the thematic.

Lynas Rare Earths ((LYC)) remains Buy-rated given plenty of catalysts ahead.