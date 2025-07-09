ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 09-07-25

Daily Market Reports | Jul 09 2025

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.170 21.43% LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED 4.420 -37.22% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.160 14.29% PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED 2.930 -10.12% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 4.000 8.40% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 2.850 -8.65% SKC – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.930 6.90% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 7.100 -8.27% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.320 6.67% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.610 -8.00% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 0.350 6.06% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 3.660 -7.58% SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 2.050 5.67% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.640 -7.25% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.750 5.63% VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED 0.390 -7.14% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 25.390 5.62% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 7.290 -7.02% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 2.770 4.92% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 0.700 -6.67% RDX – REDOX LIMITED 2.260 4.63% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 2.250 -6.64% HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED 4.940 4.00% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 3.900 -6.25% DXI – DEXUS INDUSTRIA REIT 2.790 3.33% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 4.040 -5.61% JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED 10.450 3.26% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 2.700 -5.59% MYR – MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.640 3.23% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 4.310 -5.48% NEC – NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.660 3.11% NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED 87.460 -5.42% ORI – ORICA LIMITED 20.400 2.93% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.180 -5.26% ALD – AMPOL LIMITED 26.210 2.91% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 2.340 -5.26% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 6.590 2.65% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 0.920 -5.15% SSM – SERVICE STREAM LIMITED 1.940 2.65% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 3.740 -4.83%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms