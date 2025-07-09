Forrester Announces Full Conference Agenda For Technology & Innovation Summit APAC 2025

PR NewsWire | Jul 09 2025

At the event, tech, data, and security leaders will gain the skills to tackle today’s complex technology challenges and master driving innovation in a volatile world

SYDNEY, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) has announced the full conference agenda for its annual Technology & Innovation Summit APAC, being held in Sydney and digitally on August 19, 2025. Recent developments including shifts in global trade policy, AI-led disruption, an evolving regulatory landscape, and intense cost pressures are creating mounting demands for tech leaders. To thrive and remain competitive in this volatile environment, technology and business leaders must adapt their existing strategies to optimize spend without sacrificing their AI ambitions, navigate risk, and anticipate and adapt to future volatility.

With the theme of "Master Tech Mayhem," this year’s event will equip technology, data, and cybersecurity leaders with insights, tools, and frameworks to develop resilient IT strategies amid rapid technological advancements and complex cybersecurity threats.

Featuring top Forrester analysts and industry leaders from Equifax, KPMG Australia, Suncorp, and Telstra, noteworthy sessions include:

Gods, Machines, And Kaos: High-Performance IT (Because Prayer Isn’t A Strategy). In this keynote, attendees will learn how to lead through technology upheaval, architect shock-absorbing systems, and adopt a resilient IT strategy when chaos reigns.

In this keynote, attendees will learn how to lead through technology upheaval, architect shock-absorbing systems, and adopt a resilient IT strategy when chaos reigns. AI Inside: The Rise Of The Intelligent IT Operating Model . This session will explore how generative AI is reshaping enterprises into adaptive, cognitive systems that not only respond to tasks but act with intention.

This session will explore how generative AI is reshaping enterprises into adaptive, cognitive systems that not only respond to tasks but act with intention. Address 2025 Cyber Threats With Preparation And A Steady Hand. This keynote will tackle evolving cybersecurity threats amid global uncertainties with practical, proactive strategies.

This keynote will tackle evolving cybersecurity threats amid global uncertainties with practical, proactive strategies. Leadership In The Agentic Era. In this keynote, attendees will develop the new mindsets and capabilities required to lead enterprise teams in a world where humans and intelligent systems collaborate side by side.

In this keynote, attendees will develop the new mindsets and capabilities required to lead enterprise teams in a world where humans and intelligent systems collaborate side by side. Scaling Agentic AI: Inside KPMG’s AI Transformation. In this guest keynote, learn about KPMG’s own journey in deploying genAI internally and discover lessons on build versus buy strategies, data sovereignty, responsible AI, and leveraging advanced telemetry and metering to drive impactful outcomes.

"Today, technology leaders across Asia Pacific are facing unprecedented technology disruption, turbulent global markets, and geopolitical and social upheaval," said Frederic Giron, VP and senior research director at Forrester. "But there is a way to regain control, do more with less, lead teams through difficult times, and navigate the ongoing chaos more gracefully. Technology & Innovation Summit APAC 2025 is the perfect forum for these leaders to come together and reimagine existing strategies, harness innovation, and develop resilient frameworks to fuel business growth."

Onsite Summit attendees will have the opportunity to participate in hands-on workshops, interactive analyst-led roundtable discussions, and special programs including the Forrester Women’s Leadership Program and the Executive Leadership Exchange, an exclusive peer networking program targeted at C-level leaders.

At the event, Forrester will also honor the recipients of its Technology Strategy Impact Award and Enterprise Architecture Award. Additionally, the winners will share their success stories and share best practices for accelerating business outcomes through technology.

Resources:

Register to attend Forrester’s Technology & Innovation Summit APAC 2025.

View the full agenda and speakers for Technology & Innovation Summit APAC 2025.

Members of the press interested in attending, please contact press@forrester.com.

Explore Forrester’s top 10 emerging technologies for 2025 and how these innovations apply across industries.

About Forrester

Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We empower leaders in technology, customer experience, digital, marketing, sales, and product functions to be bold at work and accelerate growth through customer obsession. Our unique research and continuous guidance model helps executives and their teams achieve their initiatives and outcomes faster and with confidence. To learn more, visit Forrester.com.

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms