FP Markets Marks 20 Years as a Trusted Name in Global Trading

Jul 09 2025

SYDNEY, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ – FP Markets has officially reached its 20-year milestone, marking two decades of innovation and growth in global online trading. Founded in Sydney in 2005, the company has grown into a respected multi-regulated brokerage with a presence in key financial regions across the world. With over 300 employees globally, FP Markets continues to serve both individual traders and institutional clients, with a focus on technology, product range, and regulatory integrity.



Products and Infrastructure Built for Global Traders

FP Markets holds licences from several regulatory bodies, including ASIC in Australia, CySEC in Cyprus, FSCA in South Africa, FSC in Mauritius, SCB in the Bahamas, and CMA in Kenya. These licences demonstrate a robust operational framework that meets the regulatory requirements of different regions. The broker continues to service its global client base by maintaining high standards of compliance, operational conduct, and client fund protection.

In terms of infrastructure, the company utilises Equinix data centres to support fast trade execution, helping traders reduce slippage and access interbank pricing. Its platforms include MT4 , MT5 , TradingView , WebTrader , cTrader , and a dedicated mobile trading app , giving traders multiple ways to access markets depending on their preferences. All platforms are supported by multilingual customer support teams who are available at all hours of the day. Moreover, clients can trade over 10,000 CFDs , including forex , shares , indices , commodities , metals , cryptocurrencies , bonds , and ETFs .

This combination of secure architecture and diverse offerings ensures that users remain fully in control of their trading environment.

FP Markets offers two main trading accounts : Standard and Raw. Both accounts require a minimum deposit of $100. The Standard Account features spreads from 1.0 pip and no commission, while the Raw Account offers spreads from 0.0 pips with a commission of USD $3 per side. Both accounts support the use of Expert Advisors, mobile trading, and VPS hosting.

Islamic (swap-free) trading accounts are available for clients observing Sharia law. Additionally, FP Markets Social Trading platform enables clients to follow and copy experienced traders, or act as strategy providers. The broker also provides its clients with access to a comprehensive online academy featuring a range of resources designed to enhance their trading expertise and market knowledge.

Two Decades of Industry Recognition

Now in its 20th year, FP Markets has become synonymous with consistency and client-centric service. The company has won over 60 awards for pricing, client support, trade execution, and overall value. It has been awarded Best Global Forex Value Broker for five consecutive years and has been recognised for best trade execution and transparency at multiple fintech award ceremonies. FP Markets has also been honoured for its partnership offerings , positioning it as a competitive choice for affiliates, introducing brokers, and white label partners. These accolades reflect consistent performance across markets and highlight the company’s operational strength.

FP Markets remains committed to providing a complete trading solution for both new and experienced traders. With a growing global footprint and presence, the company operates with one goal: to make markets accessible without compromising on performance.

About FP Markets

FP Markets is a multi-regulated online broker, providing traders with reliable access to global financial markets. Clients benefit from tight spreads, fast execution, and a wide range of trading platforms. As it celebrates 20 years of operation , FP Markets continues to expand its offering with improved pricing models, enhanced trading tools, and ongoing platform upgrades. The broker’s long-standing market presence reflects its adaptability and dedication to the core values it was founded on.

For more information, visit www.fpmarkets.com

