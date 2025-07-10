ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 10-07-25

Daily Market Reports | Jul 10 2025

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.160 14.29% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.140 -12.50% PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED 0.560 12.00% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 2.680 -5.96% LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED 4.830 9.28% JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED 9.830 -5.93% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.800 6.67% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.170 -5.56% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 6.540 6.00% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.180 -5.26% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 7.940 5.87% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 9.660 -4.55% CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP 0.370 5.71% SKC – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.890 -4.30% LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 33.060 5.09% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.240 -4.00% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.210 5.00% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 18.030 -3.99% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.430 4.88% DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 3.030 -3.81% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 1.650 4.43% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 24.470 -3.62% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 0.730 4.29% RHC – RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED 37.920 -3.09% SNL – SUPPLY NETWORK LIMITED 39.480 4.09% REH – REECE LIMITED 13.520 -3.08% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 4.470 3.71% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 0.340 -2.86% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 25.510 3.66% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 3.560 -2.73% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 7.550 3.57% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 2.910 -2.68% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 3.560 3.49% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.390 -2.50% PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED 3.030 3.41% NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED 34.260 -2.45% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 0.950 3.26% MAQ – MACQUARIE TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 62.230 -2.37% NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED 90.290 3.24% OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED 1.740 -2.25%

