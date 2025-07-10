ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 10-07-25

Daily Market Reports | Jul 10 2025
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED
|0.160
|14.29%
|CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC
|0.140
|-12.50%
|PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED
|0.560
|12.00%
|BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED
|2.680
|-5.96%
|LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED
|4.830
|9.28%
|JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED
|9.830
|-5.93%
|LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.800
|6.67%
|LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.170
|-5.56%
|VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED
|6.540
|6.00%
|ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|0.180
|-5.26%
|MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
|7.940
|5.87%
|NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED
|9.660
|-4.55%
|CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP
|0.370
|5.71%
|SKC – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
|0.890
|-4.30%
|LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED
|33.060
|5.09%
|IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED
|0.240
|-4.00%
|BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.210
|5.00%
|DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED
|18.030
|-3.99%
|PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED
|0.430
|4.88%
|DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT
|3.030
|-3.81%
|MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED
|1.650
|4.43%
|TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|24.470
|-3.62%
|OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED
|0.730
|4.29%
|RHC – RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED
|37.920
|-3.09%
|SNL – SUPPLY NETWORK LIMITED
|39.480
|4.09%
|REH – REECE LIMITED
|13.520
|-3.08%
|RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED
|4.470
|3.71%
|CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED
|0.340
|-2.86%
|MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
|25.510
|3.66%
|BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED
|3.560
|-2.73%
|EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED
|7.550
|3.57%
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|2.910
|-2.68%
|PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED
|3.560
|3.49%
|NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED
|0.390
|-2.50%
|PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED
|3.030
|3.41%
|NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED
|34.260
|-2.45%
|BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED
|0.950
|3.26%
|MAQ – MACQUARIE TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED
|62.230
|-2.37%
|NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED
|90.290
|3.24%
|OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED
|1.740
|-2.25%
Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.
FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On