Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jul 10, 2025

QAN QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED

Transportation & Logistics - Overnight Price: $10.83

Jarden rates ((QAN)) as Downgrade to Neutral from Overweight (3) -

In a preview of the transport and waste sector ahead of the FY25 result, Jarden observes share price gains in the last five months have been driven largely by earnings multiples rather than positive earnings expectations.

The broker believes this could mean an implicit expectation for a stronger earnings outlook. Such an expectation would drive greater share price volatility, should companies disappoint in their guidance, the broker notes.

The broker expects focus on Qantas Airways' FY26 guidance, and sees fuel cost guidance as a source of upside surprise. The analyst is forecasting $4.7bn vs the consensus of $4.89bn.

Additional positive catalysts come from growth outlook or the plan to distribute surplus capital, the broker notes.

Target cut to $10.20 from $10.50. Rating downgraded to Neutral from Overweight on strong share price gains.

This report was published on July 9, 2025.

Target price is $10.20 Current Price is $10.83 Difference: minus $0.63 (current price is over target).

If QAN meets the Jarden target it will return approximately minus 6% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $10.70, suggesting downside of -1.2%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 31.70 cents and EPS of 106.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.93%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.14. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 108.8, implying annual growth of 43.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 49.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 10.0.

Forecast for FY26:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 33.60 cents and EPS of 119.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.10%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 9.08. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 119.6, implying annual growth of 9.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 47.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 9.1.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

STK STRICKLAND METALS LIMITED

Mining - Overnight Price: $0.15

Canaccord Genuity rates ((STK)) as Speculative Buy (1) -

Strickland Metals sold its Yandal gold project in Western Australia to Gateway Mining ((GML)) for $45m in exchange for shares, and will now fully focus on the Rogozna mine in Serbia.

Canaccord Genuity estimates the company has $41m in liquidity, and with seven rigs operating at the Rogozna project, it will be able to advance towards resource updates and mining studies.

The broker sees potential for 1Moz at 3g/t gold at Rogozna's Gradina deposit and has included it in its valuation modeling.

Speculative Buy. Target rises to 36c from 19c.

This report was published on July 7, 2025.

Target price is $0.36 Current Price is $0.15 Difference: $0.21

If STK meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 140% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.00 cents.

Forecast for FY26:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.00 cents.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

THL TOURISM HOLDINGS LIMITED

Travel, Leisure & Tourism - Overnight Price: $1.98

Wilsons rates ((THL)) as Market Weight (3) -

Wilsons notes Tourism Holdings Rentals' FY25 net profit guidance was at the lower end of the NZ$27.0-34.4m range due to weakness in recreation vehicle (RV) sales.

The broker cut FY25 net profit forecast by -17% following the guidance, but lifted FY26-27 forecasts by 8% on a stronger rental outlook. This followed the company's update that forward rental income is trending well in Australia/NZ while the US market is recovering.

Additionally, the analyst highlights the recent Canadian remission order for RV movements across the US-Canada border has removed a potential headwind for RV sales and logistics.

Market Weight. Target cut to $2.12 from $2.18.

This report was published on July 9, 2025.

Target price is $2.12 Current Price is $1.98 Difference: $0.14

If THL meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 7% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $2.33, suggesting upside of 19.5%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 2.46 cents and EPS of 11.32 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.24%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 17.50. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 14.4, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 5.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 13.5.

Forecast for FY26:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 9.22 cents and EPS of 17.52 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.66%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 11.30. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 20.4, implying annual growth of 41.7%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 8.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 9.6.

This company reports in NZD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

