Lovevery Launches The Reading Skill Set to Empower a New Generation of Confident Readers

Proven to boost reading scores in 98 per cent of children, the research-backed literacy program is now available in Australia.

SYDNEY, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ – Lovevery, the global early childhood brand known for transforming the way families play and learn, today announced the launch of The Reading Skill Set — a phonics-based program that motivates children to read through elements of play, now available in Australia.



The Reading Skill Set offers the first modern, screen-free reading program that guides a child from letter sounds to chapter books using a skill-by-skill approach. Children begin by learning concepts through interactive games and then build confidence with books that feature the skills learned in the games.

Reading success in early childhood has reached a crucial point. According to the National Assessment Program – Literacy and Numeracy (NAPLAN) results, approximately one in three Australian primary and secondary students cannot read proficiently. To meet this growing gap, Lovevery has introduced The Reading Skill Set–the first modern, screen-free reading program that makes reading fun.

Backed by two years of research and collaboration with literacy experts, The Reading Skill Set brings together evidence-based phonics instruction and sensory-rich games to guide children from letter sounds to chapter books. The program uses a step-by-step, skill-building approach that makes learning to read engaging, motivating, and confidence-building.

"Learning to read is one of the biggest milestones in a child’s life–but for many, it can also be a struggle," said Jessica Rolph, Lovevery Cofounder and CEO. "Research shows that a child’s mindset and confidence during the process plays a key role in their success. When children start to doubt themselves, they often become resistant, which can hinder skill development and reduce their enjoyment of reading. We created The Reading Skill Set to change that. By blending the science of reading with the joy of play, we help children stay motivated, engaged, and confident every step of the way."

Reading can be challenging, and not every approach is effective. The Reading Skill Set offers a proven solution to boost both skills and self-confidence. In a six-week, at-home study, 98 per cent of children improved their reading test scores by an average rate of 68 per cent. Just 20 minutes a day made a meaningful difference—98 per cent of parents said their children felt more confident and excited about reading after using the program.

"Parents want to help, but they’re often unsure where to begin," said Roderick Morris, Lovevery Cofounder and President. "In our study, 94 per cent of parents felt more prepared to support their child in reading after just six weeks with The Reading Skill Set. The program meets families where they are with hands-on, play-based tools that make learning to read both approachable and exciting. With this launch, we’re expanding our offering to support children’s development beyond the earliest years—providing a resource for one of the most important learning milestones."

The Reading Skill Set is a thoughtfully sequenced program that supports children at every stage of their reading journey:

Part 1: Sounds to Reading (typically for 3–5-year-olds) In this motivating introduction to reading, children learn the most common sound of each letter and how to break up words into sounds. Includes 9 games and 7 books.

Each part of The Reading Skill Set includes a Lovevery Play Guide that tells parents and caregivers everything they need to know to support their child through the program—no expertise required.

The Reading Skill Set is available for $280 per part or $755 for the complete set. Visit lovevery.com.au/reading to learn more.

ABOUT LOVEVERY

Lovevery is transforming early childhood development through its innovative, research-driven support system for learning and play. Known for its award-winning, stage-based Play Kits program and the companion Lovevery App, the company provides science-backed tools that empower parents with confidence and nurture children’s development from birth. Founded in 2017 by Jessica Rolph and Roderick Morris, Lovevery has since expanded to early literacy with The Reading Skill Set—a proven, screen-free, learn-to-read program. Today, Lovevery continues to lead in early childhood innovation across more than 30 global markets. Their headquarters is in Boise, Idaho, with international teams based in Amsterdam and Hong Kong. Learn more at lovevery.com.au.

