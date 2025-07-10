Medidata and the University of Sydney’s NHMRC Clinical Trials Centre Broaden Efforts to Revolutionize Clinical Studies in Australia

PR NewsWire | 10:00 AM

Continuing collaboration will utilize the capabilities of the Medidata Data Experience, fostering efficiency, fast-tracking research breakthroughs, and raising the standard of clinical trials

SINGAPORE, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ – Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes brand and leading provider of clinical trial solutions to the life sciences industry, and the NHMRC Clinical Trials Centre (CTC) at the University of Sydney have announced an expansion of their long-standing collaboration. Established in 2018, the relationship between Medidata and CTC has grown to include the Medidata Platform across major new studies.

Medidata enables the CTC to streamline its clinical trial operations by consolidating multiple data systems onto the industry proven unified platform, improving data management and expanding the center’s research capabilities. The CTC is also using additional Medidata solutions to streamline trials across a broader range of research and increase to 30 concurrent studies. These connected workflows advance the Medidata Data Experience by accelerating data availability, generating actionable insights, and improving data quality.

"We have been utilizing Medidata for the past 6 years, in particular for studies that may feasibly contribute to regulatory submissions, and are impressed with Medidata’s proactive approach to compliance with global data privacy and security regulations," said Professor Meg Jardine, director, NHMRC Clinical Trials Centre. "As a thriving academic Clinical Trials Centre, we are leaders in the development of adaptive and platform trials. We have built strong two-way relationships with Medidata to support our expert clinical data systems team in delivering stream-lined functionality in these complex and evolving trial settings."

"The CTC’s contribution to advancing clinical research and care has led to better patient outcomes," said Edwin Ng, senior vice president and general manager, Asia-Pacific, Medidata. "By expanding our work together, we are not only fortifying the value of Medidata’s unified platform, but also empowering the CTC to accelerate their research. We look forward to further supporting the CTC’s mission and helping them drive continued innovation in Australian clinical trials."

About Medidata

Medidata is powering smarter treatments and healthier people through digital solutions to support clinical trials. Celebrating 25 years of ground-breaking technological innovation across more than 36,000 trials and 11 million patients, Medidata offers industry-leading expertise, analytics-powered insights, and one of the largest clinical trial data sets in the industry. More than 1 million registered users across approximately 2,300 customers trust Medidata’s seamless, end-to-end platform to improve patient experiences, accelerate clinical breakthroughs, and bring therapies to market faster. A Dassault Systèmes brand (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA), Medidata is headquartered in New York City and has been recognized as a Leader by Everest Group and IDC. Discover more at www.medidata.com. Listen to our latest podcast, from Dreamers to Disruptors, and follow us at @Medidata.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes is a catalyst for human progress. Since 1981, the company has pioneered virtual worlds to improve real life for consumers, patients and citizens. With Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 370,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, can collaborate, imagine and create sustainable innovations that drive meaningful impact. For more information, visit: www.3ds.com.

About the NHMRC Clinical Trials Centre, University of Sydney

The NHMRC Clinical Trials Centre is a flagship research centre at the University of Sydney that designs and coordinates clinical trials. This includes responsibility for study coordination, monitoring, data acquisition and management and statistical analysis. Over the past 35 years the NHMRC Clinical Trials Centre has co-led more than 150 clinical trials involving over 100,000 patients which have changed global clinical practice. It also undertakes work in health economics, biostatistics, systematic reviews and biomarker research that can help inform healthcare providers about best practice. https://www.ctc.usyd.edu.au/

