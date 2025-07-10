ZOWIE Launches First-Ever ZOWIE Zone in Sydney – An Immersive Experience Tailored for FPS Gamers

PR NewsWire | Jul 10 2025

SYDNEY, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — BenQ’s professional esports brand ZOWIE proudly announces the official launch of its first ZOWIE Zone in Australia, now open at WY Gaming (Level 1/382 Sussex St, Sydney NSW 2000). This immersive gaming space is designed to deliver a tournament-grade experience for FPS (First-Person Shooter) gamers looking to push their skills to the next level.

The ZOWIE Zone allows FPS players to test and play like a pro with ZOWIE’s latest monitors, the XL2566X+ and XL2586X+, which are used in the highest level of competition such as IEM Melbourne for CS2 and VCT Champions Pacific in Valorant.

ZOWIE Zone Highlights:

  • First official ZOWIE Zone in Australia
  • Hands-on experience with ZOWIE XL2566X+ / XL2586X+ monitors
  • Optimised for FPS titles like CS2, Valorant, and more
  • Designed to replicate pro tournament environments
  • Located inside the popular WY Gaming esports venue in Sydney CBD

BenQ Australia B2C Head Shawn Zheng comments:

"With the launch of ZOWIE Zone in Sydney, we aim to provide FPS players with a professional-grade environment where they can truly experience the full potential of our esports gear. This marks a key milestone in expanding ZOWIE’s global footprint."

Visit the ZOWIE Zone Today

The ZOWIE Zone is now available for bookings and walk-ins. Whether you’re a competitive player, streamer, or just a curious enthusiast, you’re welcome to drop by and experience the gear that pros endorse and recommend.

For a limited time, ZOWIE and WY Gaming are offering free game time for our subscribers of the ZOWIE Newsletter. By subscribing, you’ll also be the first to know about the latest information on ZOWIE gear and events.

Location: WY Gaming, Level 1/382 Sussex St, Sydney NSW 2000

Opening Hours: Open 7 days, 10AM – 1AM

Learn more at: zowie.benq.com 

