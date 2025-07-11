ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 11-07-25

Daily Market Reports | Jul 11 2025
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED
|4.890
|22.86%
|VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED
|3.480
|-13.00%
|JLG – JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED
|3.900
|22.64%
|OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED
|0.660
|-9.59%
|LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|9.670
|16.65%
|BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|0.160
|-5.88%
|IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED
|4.980
|15.55%
|GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED
|11.280
|-5.76%
|CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC
|0.160
|14.29%
|LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED
|4.570
|-5.38%
|ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|0.200
|11.11%
|BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.200
|-4.76%
|INR – IONEER LIMITED
|0.110
|10.00%
|PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED
|2.890
|-4.62%
|WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED
|1.880
|8.05%
|MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
|7.610
|-4.16%
|MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
|27.490
|7.76%
|HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED
|3.750
|-3.85%
|SKC – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
|0.930
|4.49%
|DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED
|4.610
|-3.76%
|WEB – WEB TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED
|4.800
|4.12%
|CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP.
|8.820
|-3.61%
|SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED
|2.110
|3.94%
|TUA – TUAS LIMITED
|5.320
|-3.45%
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|2.770
|3.75%
|GOZ – GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES AUSTRALIA
|2.340
|-3.31%
|CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED
|4.600
|3.37%
|IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED
|3.830
|-3.28%
|BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED
|2.770
|3.36%
|ASK – ABACUS STORAGE KING
|1.480
|-3.27%
|FMG – FORTESCUE LIMITED
|16.980
|2.85%
|GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED
|0.900
|-3.23%
|BHP – BHP GROUP LIMITED
|39.360
|2.77%
|BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED
|0.920
|-3.16%
|MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED
|5.340
|2.69%
|REG – REGIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED
|7.220
|-3.09%
|WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
|6.140
|2.68%
|CAT – CATAPULT GROUP INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
|5.800
|-2.85%
|NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED
|0.400
|2.56%
|BGA – BEGA CHEESE LIMITED
|5.150
|-2.83%
