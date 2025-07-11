Next Week At A Glance – 14-18 Jul 2025

Weekly Reports | 12:03 PM

This story features ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED, and other companies. For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: ORG

The company is included in ASX50, ASX100, ASX200, ASX300 and ALL-ORDS

For a more comprehensive preview of next week’s events, please refer to “The Monday Report”, published each Monday morning. For all economic data release dates, ex-div dates and times and other relevant information, please refer to the FNArena Calendar.

The week that was in Australian Finance

-In spite of Trump tariff ructions and the RBA surprising the markets on Tuesday by keeping the cash rate unchanged, the ASX200 is trading just over -0.5% below its 52-week high.

-While US technology shares surged to new heights, including Nvidia, which became the first US$4trn company, the local Information Technology sector did not lap up the same investor enthusiasm, falling by around -1.75%, with Real Estate down -2.6%, most likely on the deferred rate-cut decision.

-Investors have been vigorously rotating out of the winners and into some of the laggards, excluding the poor Healthcare sector which continues to struggle under the weight of macro headwinds. This week it was Trump’s threat of a 200% duty on pharmaceuticals after a grace period. The sector slipped just over -0.7%, and is down almost -6% over the last 12 months, trailing the worst-performing sector in the ASX, Energy (down -15.3%).

-Origin Energy ((ORG)) led the Utilities sector to over a 3% gain following media reports that UK-based Octopus Energy, in which Origin holds a 23% stake, plans to spin off its technology platform, Kraken Technologies. This potential de-merger has an estimated valuation of up to US$14bn.

-Materials were assisted by rising iron ore prices, with China’s better-than-expected consumer inflation data for June helping sentiment. This snapped a run of four months of consumer deflation and buoyed hopes that stimulus measures and easing trade risks with the US will boost China-facing stocks by the end of the year, according to IG’s Tony Sycamore.

-The Australian interest rate market is discounting -22bp of rate cuts for August, with a cumulative -62bp of RBA rate cuts priced between now and year-end, following Governor Bullock’s commentary that cash rate cuts are a timing issue, awaiting the June quarter CPI print.

-Turning to US markets, earnings season picks up next week with banking behemoths including JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo, and Citigroup set to report. The data calendar is relatively quiet until next Tuesday’s CPI release for June, which is expected to be the first to show the impact of tariffs. Core inflation is forecast to rise to 2.9% YoY from 2.8%, where it has held for the past three months.

-The US rates market is pricing in -18bp of Fed rate cuts for the September FOMC meeting and a cumulative -52bp of cuts priced between now and the end of the year.

-While markets have turned a blind eye to tariff talk, it remains to be seen with US markets at record highs whether investors and traders will remain so sanguine if there is a ratcheting up of tariff threats.

The team at FNArena wishes everyone a great weekend!

Corporate news in the week that was:

-Barings has acquired a majority stake in Swift Storage for $200m, as it moves into the Australian self-storage sector.

-nib Holdings ((NHF)) has initiated the sale of its travel division with Zurich Insurance touted as the probable buyer.

-Goodman Group ((GMG)) is reported as setting up a US$.27bn unlisted vehicle to concentrate on Honk Kong data centres, backed by global pension funds and private investors.

-South32 ((S32)) is selling the Cerro Matoso mine to CoreX for $153m.

-WH Soul Pattinson ((SOL)) merger with Brickworks ((BKW)) is fully funded post the $220m equity raising.

-Origin Energy ((ORG)) shares rallied 6.75% on news Octopus Energy in the UK is looking to demerge Kraken tech operations for GBP10bn.

-Vocus is on track for the $5.25bn acquisition of TPG Telecom’s ((TPG)) fixed assets.

-Aldi is upping competition against Woolworths Group ((WOW)) and Coles Group ((COL)) launching a home delivery service in partnership with DoorDash.

-Speculation around Vault Minerals ((VAU)) being a takeover target from foreign buyers sent the shares higher yesterday.

-MYOB is entering the business banking market with transaction accounts for sole traders with its accompanying accounting software.

-DroneShield ((DRO)) has secured a $11.7m R&D deal with a Five Eyes defence customer.

-Cochlear ((COH)) has received FDA go ahead for triple launch product, including smart implant system.

-Spanish Acciona is seeking to sell at least 50% of is holding in Kwinana Energy Recovery.

-VCAT ruling on Lifestyle Communities ((LIC)) sent the share down over -37% yesterday, the biggest fall in the ASX200 index.

-AGL Energy ((AGL)) has acquired a newly approved solar project in SA for $7.2m from developed Photon Energy from the Netherlands.

-Capricorn Metals ((CMM)) has bought the Claw gold project in WA from BPM Minerals ((BPM)) for $1.5m.

-GPG Partners ((GQG)) announced 2% FUM growth for June with US$1.5bn in inflows.

-TPG Telecom ((TPG)) is considering the return of $2.5bn in capital to investors once the regulator, Foreign Investment Review Board approves the asset sale to Vocus at $5.3bn.

-Macquarie is reported as stating Treasurer Jim Chalmers is unlikely to approve the ADNOC takeover of Santos ((STO)) due to political aspirations to succeed Prime Albanese, and energy supply concerns in the future.

-Lendlease Group ((LLC)) is at risk of losing major property funds as super funds are reported as considering Mirvac Group ((MGR)) as a new manager.

-Vulcan Energy Resources ((VUL)) raised $54m to help finance its German lithium project.

Next week’s Corporate Calendar

For a calendar of earnings result releases and a summary of earnings results to date, refer to FNArena’s Corporate Results Monitor (https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/)

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms