Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 11 July 2025

Weekly Reports | 11:00 AM

Our top ten news from 03 July 2025 to 10 July 2025 (ranked according to popularity).

1 – Plenty Of Potential For Greatland Resources

Friday 04 July 2025

Freshly ASX-listed Greatland Resources is seen as a standout among junior resource companies. Now it’s up to management to deliver on the upside potential

2 – Rudi’s View: Charter Hall, Droneshield, Pinnacle, WiseTech & More

Thursday 03 July 2025

Update on changes to and revisions of analysts’ Best Ideas and Conviction Calls, as well as Model Portfolio compositions

3 – Uranium Week: U3O8 Spot Price Poised To Fall

Tuesday 08 July 2025

After all of the good news in June, uranium equities might be heading for consolidation as the U308 spot price slips on Sprott completing its buying

4 – The Enigma Surrounding Clinuvel

Thursday 03 July 2025

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals posted a strong first half result, and offers significant upside in expanding the use of its flagship drug, but investors just aren’t excited

5 – June In Review: Another Double-Digit Year

Thursday 03 July 2025

June capped off a stellar quarter performance as the ASX200 delivered a surprisingly strong FY25 total return despite tariff, trade and geo-political headwinds, and weaker earnings

6 – Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 4 July 2025

Friday 04 July 2025

Our top ten news stories from 26 June 2025 to 03 July 2025

7 – Rudi’s View: The Megatrend You Simply Cannot Ignore

Wednesday 09 July 2025

In this week’s Weekly Insights: -The Megatrend You Simply Cannot Ignore -FNArena Talks -Ask FNArena By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, Editor The Megatrend You Simply Cannot Ignore Two and a halve years have passed since financial markets, and the world at large, woke up to a new technolog

8 – Material Matters: Commodities And Tariffs, Chinese Steel, Critical Minerals

Tuesday 08 July 2025

A glance through the latest expert views and predictions about commodities and Trump tariff impact; Chinese steel efficiency; and zircon/titanium

9 – In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 04-07-25

Friday 04 July 2025

A summary of the highlights from Broker Call Extra updates throughout the week past

10 – Investing In AI & Growth; A Personal Experience

Monday 07 July 2025

A personal experience about picking winners in today’s emerging megatrends

