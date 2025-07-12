The Market In Numbers – 12 Jul 2025

Australia | 9:09 AM

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 12 Jul 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Jul) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY26) NZ50 12686.680 -0.63% 0.67% 0.67% -3.23% 0.67% All Ordinaries 8820.30 -0.24% 0.54% 0.54% 4.75% 0.54% S&P ASX 200 8580.10 -0.27% 0.44% 0.44% 5.16% 0.44% S&P ASX 300 8512.20 -0.25% 0.45% 0.45% 5.10% 0.45% Communication Services 1846.20 0.20% -0.37% -0.37% 13.44% -0.37% Consumer Discretionary 4160.20 -0.54% 0.42% 0.42% 6.37% 0.42% Consumer Staples 12038.20 -1.84% -0.67% -0.67% 2.29% -0.67% Energy 8741.80 -0.61% 0.77% 0.77% 1.38% 0.77% Financials 9420.00 0.07% -1.14% -1.14% 9.35% -1.14% Health Care 41956.70 -0.82% 0.85% 0.85% -6.53% 0.85% Industrials 8279.60 0.08% -0.47% -0.47% 8.28% -0.47% Info Technology 2835.80 -1.96% -2.24% -2.24% 3.46% -2.24% Materials 16579.00 0.80% 4.55% 4.55% 2.82% 4.55% Real Estate 3891.00 -3.18% -0.19% -0.19% 3.45% -0.19% Utilities 9588.80 3.44% 4.89% 4.89% 6.16% 4.89% A-REITs 1792.10 -3.05% 0.07% 0.07% 4.29% 0.07% All Technology Index 4040.50 -0.37% -0.09% -0.09% 6.18% -0.09% Banks 3993.80 0.70% -0.72% -0.72% 10.74% -0.72% Gold Index 11006.50 -5.07% -4.77% -4.77% 30.66% -4.77% Metals & Mining 5456.50 0.76% 4.51% 4.51% 3.82% 4.51%

The World

Index 12 Jul 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Jul) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY26) FTSE100 8941.12 1.34% 2.06% 2.06% 9.40% 2.06% DAX30 24255.31 1.97% 1.45% 1.45% 21.83% 1.45% Hang Seng 24139.57 0.93% 0.28% 0.28% 20.34% 0.28% Nikkei 225 39569.68 -0.61% -2.27% -2.27% -0.81% -2.27% DJIA 44371.51 -1.02% 0.63% 0.63% 4.30% 0.63% S&P500 6259.75 -0.31% 0.88% 0.88% 6.43% 0.88% Nasdaq Comp 20585.53 -0.08% 1.06% 1.06% 6.60% 1.06%

Metals & Minerals

Index 12 Jul 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Jul) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY26) Gold (oz) 3333.22 -0.10% 0.94% 0.94% 26.90% 0.94% Silver (oz) 37.63 1.57% 3.94% 3.94% 24.50% 3.94% Copper (lb) 5.6230 9.59% 10.35% 10.35% 37.26% 10.35% Aluminium (lb) 1.1839 0.04% 0.40% 0.40% 3.57% 0.40% Nickel (lb) 6.8512 -0.98% 0.47% 0.47% -4.11% 0.47% Zinc (lb) 1.2622 1.32% -0.02% -0.02% -6.59% -0.02% Uranium (lb) weekly 76.00 -3.37% -3.37% -3.37% 5.56% -3.37% Iron Ore (t) 96.76 0.54% 2.40% 2.40% -6.82% 2.40%

Energy

Index 12 Jul 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Jul) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY26) West Texas Crude 66.88 -0.40% 2.08% 2.08% -3.74% 2.08% Brent Crude 68.85 -0.04% 3.07% 3.07% -5.11% 3.07%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

