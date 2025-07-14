ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 14-07-25

Daily Market Reports | Jul 14 2025

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change
DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 3.240 16.97% BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.140 -12.50%
HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 5.300 10.88% LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED 4.150 -9.19%
MAQ – MACQUARIE TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 67.850 9.63% S32 – SOUTH32 LIMITED 2.950 -5.14%
CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 3.060 8.90% XYZ – BLOCK INC 98.670 -4.80%
CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.790 8.48% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 3.740 -4.59%
OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 0.710 7.58% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 4.220 -4.52%
PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 1.650 6.45% JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 41.250 -3.85%
PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.350 6.06% LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC 146.710 -3.57%
LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.180 5.88% SKC – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.900 -3.23%
ASK – ABACUS STORAGE KING 1.560 5.41% CPU – COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED 39.600 -3.01%
PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED 0.600 5.26% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 0.330 -2.94%
SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 4.170 4.25% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 4.750 -2.86%
IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.250 4.17% GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED 10.960 -2.84%
WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 16.990 3.98% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 2.780 -2.80%
DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.680 3.70% LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 31.380 -2.67%
LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.840 3.70% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 23.450 -2.66%
IGO – IGO LIMITED 4.770 3.70% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.760 -2.56%
PFP – PROPEL FUNERAL PARTNERS LIMITED 4.790 3.46% DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 2.920 -2.34%
VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 3.600 3.45% BRG – BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED 29.710 -2.33%
COF – CENTURIA OFFICE REIT 1.210 3.42% LLC – LENDLEASE GROUP 5.120 -2.29%

