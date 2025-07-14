MINISO Opens Melbourne’s Largest MINISO Flagship, Reinforcing Its Commitment to Australia

PR NewsWire | Jul 14 2025

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On July 5, global lifestyle brand MINISO celebrated the grand opening of its first flagship store in Melbourne, marking the largest MINISO store in the city to date. The opening is the latest milestone in MINISO’s ongoing expansion in the Australian market as the brand continues to bring more joy to everyday moments with its diverse selection of products and signature collaborations with the world’s best-loved character IPs.



MINISO’s First Melbourne Flagship at Highpoint

MINISO Injects New Energy into Major Melbourne Shopping Hub

Spanning over 500 square meters, the new flagship store is located on Level 2 of Highpoint Shopping Centre – one of Melbourne’s most popular retail destinations. Positioned near the food court, the store benefits from strong foot traffic and a vibrant shopping environment, enabling it to seamlessly integrate into the lives of local shoppers. Inside the store, customers can discover a wide range of products across categories including plush toys, stationery, beauty, lifestyle essentials, and electronic accessories designed to meet practical needs and sparks moments of everyday joy.

Among the large selection of products available, the Melbourne flagship features the debut of a curated portfolio of MINISO’s most popular IP collaborations. Leading the launch is the signature MINISO vinyl plush series featuring the likes of MINISO’s Disney collections, the new Stitch series (first launched in Australia in June), Winnie the Pooh Naughty Party, and Mickey Fun Crash collections, as well as the Highpoint-exclusive Ufufy Fruit Collection. Highly collectible, easy to carry anywhere, and emotionally comforting, these signature vinyl plush figures are the perfect mini mates for bringing little moments of joy into any daily routine.



The Flagship Features MINISO’s Beloved Products Including IP Collaborations with Disney and Sanrio Characters

Grand Opening Celebrations Bring Joy and Energy to Highpoint

To mark the opening, MINISO hosted a series of exciting opening-day celebrations at the store, with special appearances from popular Australian celebrity Tahan Lew-Fatt. Fans and shoppers were invited to join the festivities, capture memorable moments, and explore the immersive store experience. The event included live performances from dance groups and promotional activities including gifts, a store-wide discount, and exclusive giveaways for guests who shared their experiences on social media.



Tahan Lew-Fatt at MINISO’s First Melbourne Flagship

MINISO Continues Australian Expansion with New Store Openings and Products

The new Melbourne flagship store is the tenth MINISO store to open in Australia since late March this year. With plans to open more new stores in 2025 and the years ahead, the company is rapidly expanding its presence in the market. The Melbourne flagship is a key part of MINISO’s strategy to strengthen its presence in Australia, underlining its strong commitment to the local market and to creating more moments of joy for consumers through design-led products, immersive retail experiences, and globally loved IP collaborations.



Customers in store

About MINISO

MINISO Group is a global lifestyle brand offering a variety of design-led lifestyle products. The Company serves consumers primarily through its large network of MINISO stores, and promotes a relaxing, treasure-hunting and engaging shopping experience full of delightful surprises that appeals to all demographics. Aesthetically pleasing design, quality and affordability are at the core of every product in MINISO’s wide product portfolio, and the Company continually and frequently rolls out products with these qualities. Since the opening of its first store in China in 2013, the Company has built its flagship brand "MINISO" as a globally recognized retail brand and established a massive store network worldwide.

