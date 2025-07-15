ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 15-07-25

Daily Market Reports | Jul 15 2025

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 3.720 14.81% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.120 -7.69% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.460 12.20% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.150 -6.25% 360 – LIFE360 INC 35.230 7.97% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.170 -5.56% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 7.690 7.85% CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP 0.360 -5.26% LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED 4.470 7.71% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 5.030 -4.73% HUB – HUB24 LIMITED 100.570 6.42% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 1.580 -4.24% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 3.240 5.88% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 0.680 -4.23% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.770 5.36% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.240 -4.00% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 1.970 5.35% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 3.490 -3.06% DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 3.070 5.14% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 0.320 -3.03% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.210 5.00% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.650 -2.99% XYZ – BLOCK INC 103.600 5.00% NUF – NUFARM LIMITED 2.360 -2.88% HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 5.560 4.91% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 2.740 -2.49% GDG – GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED 5.340 4.91% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 17.900 -2.24% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.450 4.65% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.880 -2.22% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 17.720 4.30% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.900 -2.17% NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED 35.810 4.25% AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION 45.340 -2.09% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 21.760 3.92% WEB – WEB TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 4.680 -2.09% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 2.390 3.91% BSL – BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED 24.130 -2.03% CSL – CSL LIMITED 250.660 3.75% MTS – METCASH LIMITED 3.940 -1.99%

