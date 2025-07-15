ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 15-07-25

Daily Market Reports | Jul 15 2025
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|3.720
|14.81%
|SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
|0.120
|-7.69%
|NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED
|0.460
|12.20%
|STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED
|0.150
|-6.25%
|360 – LIFE360 INC
|35.230
|7.97%
|LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.170
|-5.56%
|PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED
|7.690
|7.85%
|CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP
|0.360
|-5.26%
|LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED
|4.470
|7.71%
|MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED
|5.030
|-4.73%
|HUB – HUB24 LIMITED
|100.570
|6.42%
|PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED
|1.580
|-4.24%
|CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|3.240
|5.88%
|OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED
|0.680
|-4.23%
|DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED
|1.770
|5.36%
|IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED
|0.240
|-4.00%
|WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED
|1.970
|5.35%
|VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED
|3.490
|-3.06%
|DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT
|3.070
|5.14%
|CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED
|0.320
|-3.03%
|ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|0.210
|5.00%
|RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED
|0.650
|-2.99%
|XYZ – BLOCK INC
|103.600
|5.00%
|NUF – NUFARM LIMITED
|2.360
|-2.88%
|HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
|5.560
|4.91%
|SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED
|2.740
|-2.49%
|GDG – GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED
|5.340
|4.91%
|DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED
|17.900
|-2.24%
|PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED
|0.450
|4.65%
|A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED
|0.880
|-2.22%
|WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED
|17.720
|4.30%
|TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED
|0.900
|-2.17%
|NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED
|35.810
|4.25%
|AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION
|45.340
|-2.09%
|PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED
|21.760
|3.92%
|WEB – WEB TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED
|4.680
|-2.09%
|WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED
|2.390
|3.91%
|BSL – BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED
|24.130
|-2.03%
|CSL – CSL LIMITED
|250.660
|3.75%
|MTS – METCASH LIMITED
|3.940
|-1.99%
