Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jul 15, 2025

OBM ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $0.71

Moelis rates ((OBM)) as Buy (1) -

Moelis' 4Q25 gold production and implied FY25 production fell short of Moelis' forecast, but the big surprise was cost guidance for FY26 of $2,800-2,900/oz. This compares with the consensus of $2,299/oz and the broker's forecast of $2,453/oz.

The FY26 capex and exploration expenses were also above the broker's forecast but there was a bright spot in production guidance of 140-155koz vs the analyst's model of 140koz.

The broker is taking a glass-half-full approach, noting that the higher capex and exploration budget will pave the way for the next growth phase, with annual output exceeding 150koz over the medium term.

EPS forecast for FY25 cut by -6% and by -19% for FY26.

Buy. Target trimmed to 85c from 92c.

This report was published on July 14, 2025.

Target price is $0.85 Current Price is $0.71 Difference: $0.14

If OBM meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 20% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 5.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.92.

Forecast for FY26:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 8.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 7.98.

SKS SKS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP LIMITED

Overnight Price: $2.02

Wilsons rates ((SKS)) as Initiation of coverage with Overweight (1) -

Wilsons has initiated coverage of SKS Technologies with an Overweight rating and target price of $2.36.

The broker believes the company is well-positioned to capitalise on the demand for cloud and artificial intelligence. A key positive in the short term is its strong presence in Victoria, as it is a key activity hub for data centre demand.

The company has experienced strong growth in current work from contract wins linked with data centres, the broker highlights, and has strong relationships with leading data centre operators.

The broker sees scope for medium and potentially long-term demand for the company's expertise as the digital infrastructure theme gains further momentum.

This report was published on July 14, 2025.

Target price is $2.36 Current Price is $2.02 Difference: $0.34

If SKS meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 17% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 3.50 cents and EPS of 11.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.73%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 17.57.

Forecast for FY26:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 6.10 cents and EPS of 13.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.02%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 14.74.

TPW TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED

Furniture & Renovation - Overnight Price: $21.47

Jarden rates ((TPW)) as Buy (1) -

In an update on furniture and home stocks, Jarden notes online continues to outperform, with positive reads from Mocka boding well for Temple & Webster.

Turnover was down -5.1% in 2025 year-to-date, with homeware likely outperforming while furniture sales may be mixed. The broker notes discounting was deeper and broader than in previous years, but expects pricing to become more rational in FY26.

The broker sees upside risk for the company going into the FY25 reporting season.

Buy. Target rises to $25.16 from $18.65 on model roll-forward and change in the terminal WACC assumptions.

This report was published on July 11, 2025.

Target price is $25.16 Current Price is $21.47 Difference: $3.69

If TPW meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 17% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $20.70, suggesting downside of -3.6%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 8.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 261.83. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 9.7, implying annual growth of 546.7%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 221.3.

Forecast for FY26:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 15.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 137.63. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 17.8, implying annual growth of 83.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 120.6.

