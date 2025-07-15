Mindsprint and Planview forge strategic partnership to transform digital value chains with integrated project and portfolio management

PR NewsWire | 11:00 AM

BENGALURU, India, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ – Mindsprint, a technology firm offering purpose-built, AI-led solutions to modernize enterprise operations, today announced a partnership with Planview, the leading platform for Strategic Portfolio Management (SPM) and Digital Product Development (DPD). The partnership is designed to help enterprises streamline their digital value chains to unlock measurable improvements in productivity, efficiency, and innovation across their organizations, accelerating business value.



The partnership addresses critical enterprise challenges, including disconnected tools, siloed decision-making, and inefficient workflows that prevent organizations from delivering projects on time, within budget, and aligned with strategic goals. By combining Planview’s robust technology platform with Mindsprint’s proven implementation and consulting expertise, the alliance enables enterprises to build more connected, data-driven, and agile project and portfolio management ecosystems.

The collaboration reflects both companies’ shared vision that project and portfolio management (PPM) must evolve beyond an isolated function into an integrated discipline that drives strategic decision-making, enables cross-functional collaboration, and maximizes enterprise-wide return on investment.

"We’re excited to partner with Planview to help businesses move past fragmented approaches and embrace a more intelligent, integrated way of managing their project portfolios," said Suresh Sundararajan, CEO of Mindsprint. "This is not just a tactical collaboration, it’s a long-term strategic partnership. Together, we’re creating a unified platform that brings speed, visibility, and control to the heart of enterprise operations. As organizations evolve, we see this partnership emerging as an enabler of transformation and driving continuous value."

"Mindsprint’s depth of expertise and customer-first approach make them an ideal partner as we expand the reach and impact of Planview’s solutions," said Vishal Dhawan, MD & President (APAC) at Planview. "As the undisputed leader in enterprise portfolio management, Planview empowers organizations at every maturity level to connect strategy to delivery, accelerate transformation, and drive measurable business outcomes. Mindsprint’s ability to tailor our solutions to complex enterprise environments ensures that customers realize immediate ROI, achieve strategic alignment, and see tangible impact right from the start."

Mindsprint brings a holistic suite of services that complement Planview’s core offerings, including implementation, data analytics, system integration, reporting, and ongoing optimization. The partnership delivers real-time performance visibility, enhanced market responsiveness, and empowers teams with tools and insights for faster, better decision-making.

Central to the offering is a robust platform experience that unifies data, processes, and teams, providing organizations with a single source of truth for all project and portfolio activities. Seamless integrations with enterprise tools like Jira, SAP, and Excel ensure cross-departmental connectivity without disrupting existing workflows.

The partnership focuses on removing organizational silos, aligning strategy to execution, and empowering teams at every level. From improving resource allocation to boosting reporting accuracy and governance, the alliance is designed to deliver tangible, lasting value that redefines project and portfolio success in modern enterprises.

About Mindsprint:

Mindsprint exists to responsibly engineer the next generation of enterprises—driven by insight, innovation, and passion. With a proven track record spanning two decades, we are the partner of choice for high-impact, AI-driven technology solutions for clients across the globe in industries such as retail, agriculture, manufacturing, healthcare, and life sciences among others.

Our offerings include enterprise technology applications, business process services, cybersecurity solutions, and automation-as-a-service—delivered with a strong commitment to responsible innovation.

Headquartered in Singapore, Mindsprint has a global workforce of 3,200+ professionals across the US, UK, Middle East, India, Australia, and Africa. To learn more, visit www.mindsprint.com.

About Planview:

Planview is the global leader in Strategic Portfolio Management (SPM) and Digital Product Development (DPD), empowering organizations to turn strategy into outcomes. The Planview Platform provides a connected system for road mapping, capacity planning, work prioritization, and value stream delivery—enabling enterprises to align investments with business goals, optimize resources, and adapt with precision. Trusted by over 2.7 million users across industries—including 45 of the Fortune 100—Planview helps businesses accelerate strategy execution at scale. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Planview operates with a global team of over 1,300 professionals.

