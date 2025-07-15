Odoo partners with Tyro to provide seamless payment services in Australia

PR NewsWire | 11:00 AM

GOLD COAST, Australia, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Odoo, a global leader of all-in-one business management software, has joined forces with Tyro, Australia’s leading payments provider, to provide seamless payment experiences to small businesses and their customers.

Odoo’s Point-of-Sale (POS) module now integrates with Tyro EFTPOS terminals, further cementing Odoo’s ongoing commitment to help businesses streamline their operations with localised solutions. In Australia, Odoo users can now use Tyro’s advanced payment solutions to take payments, which offer seamless POS integration, always-on reliability, and instant payments compatible with Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Google Pay, Apple Pay and more.

Localised Business Offerings in Australia

"We are very excited to collaborate with Tyro and offer an additional payment solution to our end users. Given Tyro’s established reach in Australia, we wanted to consider an integration with their services," Director of Odoo Australia Kelian Buitendijk said.

The integration with the payment gateway marks a significant milestone in Odoo’s efforts to enhance the software’s product localisation in Australia. Existing Odoo users can now expect more centralised sales operations and boosted business efficiency, as they will be able to accept payments from Australia’s major payment platforms.



Seamless EFTPOS payments now integrated directly into Odoo POS.

Affordable Payment Solution, Flexible POS

Tyro’s suite of in-store EFTPOS solutions is compatible with Odoo’s POS module, offering an affordable and flexible payment solution that easily integrates with their current POS set up.

"We are delighted to partner with Odoo to create seamless payment experiences for Australian businesses.Tyro’s payment technology is industry-leading. With Odoo’s powerful, all-in-one business platform, we’re giving local retailers and service providers a flexible, scalable solution that simplifies payments and streamlines the point-of-sale experience. " Tyro’s Chief Technology Officer Steven Willson said.

About Odoo

With 70+ official apps and 57k+ third-party apps, Odoo manages businesses’ finance, sales, inventory & manufacturing processes, human resources, marketing, team productivity, and more. The Belgian open-source service provider operates in 19 locations worldwide, including the United States, Hong Kong SAR, Indonesia, and Dubai.

About Tyro

In 2003, Tyro set out to make payments the easiest part of doing business. Today, Tyro powers more than 73,000 merchants across Australia with in-store, online and on-the-go payment solutions. Working with more than 700 partners, Tyro creates seamless payment experiences for hospitality, retail, services and health providers, with integrated banking and lending solutions designed to help unlock the potential of every business. For more information, visit tyro.com.??

