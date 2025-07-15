Ready Media Group Targets Owner-Occupier Surge with New Listing Tools

PR NewsWire | Jul 15 2025

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Ready Media Group (RMG) has launched new property listing tools on its CommercialReady portal to capitalise on the growing owner-occupier market – a move backed by leading commercial real estate agents.

The Occupier Plus and Occupier MAX packages zero in on serious buyers with smart, location-driven campaigns. Occupier Plus targets local leads; Occupier MAX reaches a national audience. Both are powered by CommercialReady’s supercharged social media lead-generation system, using a proprietary combination of first-party data and precise geographic and demographic filters.

Chris Gallichio, Head of Digital at Ready Media Group, said the company is doubling down on innovation to keep pace with evolving buyer behaviour.

"We’ve spent the last decade building platforms that reflect how agents operate and how buyers search," Gallichio said. "These packages apply that experience to what agents need most: qualified leads that convert and tools that make their job easier."

Agents say Occupier Plus and Occupier MAX get results.

Coastal Commercial Director Jared Johnson said the response had been "phenomenal". "It’s connected us with the right buyers from day one and driven immediate momentum," he said.

Dylan Kilner, Director at Stonebridge Property Group, said tapping into rising owner-occupier demand gave them a competitive edge. "The Occupier Plus and Occupier MAX have helped us and our vendors stand out in this competitive space, ensuring they connect directly with the growing pool of motivated owner-occupiers," he said.

Key features of the packages include:

Targeted social campaigns : Reach buyers by location, industry, job title, business needs and behaviour.

: Reach buyers by location, industry, job title, business needs and behaviour. National listing exposure : Live listings on the CommercialReady portal with real-time visibility.

: Live listings on the CommercialReady portal with real-time visibility. Integrated data rooms : Manage documents, track buyers and streamline due diligence with InstaDocs.

: Manage documents, track buyers and streamline due diligence with InstaDocs. Precision email marketing: connect with active investors and occupiers.

For more information, visit https://www.readymediagroup.com.au

About Ready Media Group

Ready Media Group is one of Australia’s leading commercial property media, technology, and data companies. Through its property portals, DevelopmentReady and CommercialReady, RMG connects developers, investors, agents, and advertisers with high-quality opportunities nationwide. With a decade-long track record, best-in-class service, and a commitment to innovation, RMG continues to redefine the commercial real estate marketing space.

