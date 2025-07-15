StandingTall: Revolutionise Falls Prevention Nationwide with Proven, Scalable Health Tech

PR NewsWire | 8:40 AM

SYDNEY, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Miroma Project Factory (MPF), a leader in digital innovation for health and wellbeing, is proud to announce the expanded commercial release of StandingTall, the revolutionary home-based balance training program developed in collaboration with Professor Kim Delbaere, showcasing her life’s work in falls prevention.



StandingTall, a proven app solution to improve balance, boost confidence, and prevent falls in aging adults.

StandingTall is a clinically validated, easy-to-use, and engaging exercise app designed to improve balance, boost confidence, and prevent falls among older adults. Now positioned for widespread adoption, StandingTall offers a proven, scalable solution that supports healthy aging and reduces the substantial burden falls place on individuals and healthcare systems alike.

"StandingTall combines science, innovation and simplicity to deliver life-changing results. It’s a proven solution ready to reduce falls, save healthcare costs and improve lives across Australia. It was co-developed with older Australians to ensure it’s effective, accessible, and tailored to real needs. StandingTall integrates exercises seamlessly into daily routines, helping users build habits that protect their independence and confidence over time.

Whether you’re in urban, regional, or remote areas, StandingTall empowers users to regain control of their lives, reduce fear of falling, and enhance their independence" said Professor Kim Delbaere, Senior Principal Research Scientist at NeuRA and CEO of StandingTall.

Built with a clear mission because every brain and body deserves better decisions, faster care, and a healthier future – StandingTall has already demonstrated its impact through extensive clinical trials. Among 2,000+ participants, StandingTall achieved a 19% reduction in falls and a 20% reduction in fall-related injuries.

"We have worked hand in hand with Kim for over seven years, bringing to life her deeply rich research in falls prevention. Fall-related injuries in Australia’s residential aged care could be costing the health system $325 million annually. Clinical trials show StandingTall reduces falls and injuries from falls by 20%, making it the only fall prevention app with such robust evidence behind it. As an aging nation, we need to adopt new strategies to actively reduce the burden on our amazing yet overstretched health system.

For those who have already fallen, StandingTall is not just effective but cheaper than our current programs. It saves on emergency care, hospital admissions and rehabilitation costs. I am so immensely proud to help bring this product to life, contributing positivity to our aging community." stated Kat Robinson, Global CEO MPF

StandingTall offers a personalised, progressive exercise experience, adaptable to each user’s ability level, ensuring engagement and measurable results over time, including:

Adaptive balance and mobility exercises with personalised algorithms visually move with your personal avatar, animated over 800+ Mocap suit-designed animations.

Easy-to-use interface designed specifically for older adults, and accessibility at the forefront

Home-based, low cost, self-paced programs requiring only a tablet

Progress tracking to motivate sustained improvement that can be used in conjunction with your physician

Offline capability for users in remote or rural areas

StandingTall has already been successfully embedded into home aged care services across Australia and the UK, aligning with national aged care quality standards and digital health strategies. It has been highlighted in aged care innovation reports and government strategies for its measurable health outcomes, scalability, and impact.

"The first meeting with the MPF team immediately illustrated their depth of knowledge and expertise in the area of health applications. They kept our older users at the forefront when making every decision around service design and usability. MPF impressed us at every step, and we are excited to move StandingTall into a new phase of growth and impact." said Professor Delbaere.

Looking forward, StandingTall is set to become a foundation for broader digital health strategies in fall prevention, rehabilitation, and healthy aging. Plans are underway for expansion into new markets, integrations with wearable technology, and partnerships with government bodies to scale StandingTall across Australia and internationally.

Availability: StandingTall is now available on iPad and Android tablets for individual users, home care services, and healthcare providers. Learn more at www.standingtall.net.au.

About Miroma Project Factory

Miroma Project Factory (MPF) is a multi-award-winning digital production and development studio, specialising in delivering ground-breaking interactive digital products across web, mobile, social media, and gaming platforms. As a female-led business recognised by Women Love Tech for creating an amazing workplace, MPF’s reputation is built on producing transformative solutions in health, broadcast, and entertainment, with a specialisation in gamification for behaviour change. Visit www.theprojectfactory.com to learn more. https://theprojectfactory.com/projects/st-rebrand

