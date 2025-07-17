ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 17-07-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.120 9.09% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 3.510 -9.07% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 2.170 7.43% BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.140 -6.67% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 6.680 7.40% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.140 -6.67% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.170 6.25% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.210 -4.55% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.360 5.88% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 0.640 -4.48% XYZ – BLOCK INC 106.400 5.13% LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED 4.570 -3.99% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 2.380 4.85% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 2.220 -3.90% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.220 4.76% CAR – CAR GROUP LIMITED 36.350 -2.91% AIA – AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED 7.070 4.28% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 9.720 -2.90% INA – INGENIA COMMUNITIES GROUP 5.310 4.12% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 4.550 -2.78% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.260 4.00% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 3.950 -2.71% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 4.510 3.92% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.470 -2.08% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 5.340 3.69% BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED 5.100 -1.92% RDX – REDOX LIMITED 2.260 3.67% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 2.740 -1.79% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 1.790 3.47% DBI – DALRYMPLE BAY INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED 4.430 -1.77% ALX – ATLAS ARTERIA 5.170 3.40% GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED 27.320 -1.76% COF – CENTURIA OFFICE REIT 1.230 3.36% PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 7.680 -1.66% MGR – MIRVAC GROUP 2.240 3.23% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 17.500 -1.63% HUB – HUB24 LIMITED 102.410 3.22% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 3.730 -1.58% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.990 3.13% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.650 -1.52%

