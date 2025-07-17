Forrester Announces Full Conference Agenda For CX Summit APAC 2025

PR NewsWire | 1:00 PM

The event will help CX, B2C marketing, and digital leaders align brand and customer experiences to drive retention and foster long-term loyalty.

SYDNEY, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ – Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today announced the full conference agenda for CX Summit APAC 2025, which will take place in Sydney and digitally on August 18, 2025. Today’s customers continue to demand seamless, consistent, and personalized experiences across every touchpoint. To meet these rising expectations and deliver exceptional experiences, leaders must drive meaningful engagement throughout the entire customer lifecycle.

With this year’s event theme, "The Total Experience: Your Brand, Their Journey," CX Summit APAC 2025 will offer the insights and actionable tools that CX, B2C marketing, and digital leaders need to build a comprehensive strategy that enhances customer experience and loyalty while boosting revenue and brand reputation.

Featuring top Forrester analysts and industry leaders from Services Australia, Google, CIMB Group, and Aware Super, noteworthy keynote sessions on the agenda include:

Power Growth With Your Total Experience. This keynote will unveil Forrester’s Total Experience Score, a new measurement framework that evaluates both brand and customer experience. Attendees will learn how an integrated strategy can increase revenue up to 3.5x.

This keynote will unveil Forrester’s Total Experience Score, a new measurement framework that evaluates both brand and customer experience. Attendees will learn how an integrated strategy can increase revenue up to 3.5x. Build Customer Trust In AI. In this keynote, explore how organizations can close the trust gap in AI to embrace trustworthy AI practices and build trust with their customers.

In this keynote, explore how organizations can close the trust gap in AI to embrace trustworthy AI practices and build trust with their customers. Design For The Future Of Experiences. This keynote will provide insights into how AI and other emerging technologies are shaping more humanlike and intuitive experiences that empower customers.

This keynote will provide insights into how AI and other emerging technologies are shaping more humanlike and intuitive experiences that empower customers. How To Evolve Digital Experience Measurement. This keynote will focus on practical steps to align technical, operational, and customer metrics for a holistic digital experience strategy.

This keynote will focus on practical steps to align technical, operational, and customer metrics for a holistic digital experience strategy. Unlocking AI’s Potential In CX: Orchestrating Cross-Functional Success. This keynote, a moderated panel discussion featuring leaders from Aware Super and CIMB Group, will unpack critical success factors to improve customer experience through AI.

"Aligning brand and customer experience is crucial for businesses to create a seamless, cohesive experience for their customers, which in turn fosters stronger loyalty, higher customer lifetime value, and increased revenue over time," said Dane Anderson, SVP of international research and product at Forrester. "CX Summit APAC 2025 will equip attendees with the capabilities, tools, and frameworks they need to deliver unified experiences that drive customer engagement and retention."

In-person attendees will also get access to special programs that provide more tailored opportunities to network and share experiences, including the Executive Leadership Exchange, an invitation-only program for senior leaders; the Forrester Women’s Leadership Program, focused on empowering women in leadership roles; and an interactive, hands-on workshop on how to drive customer-obsessed decisions.

In addition, CX Summit APAC will honor the recipient of Forrester’s 2025 Customer-Obsessed Enterprise Award, which recognizes companies that drive business success by putting customers at the center of their leadership strategy and operations.

