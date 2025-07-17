LingoAce Expands Blended Learning as Its Fifth Ace Academy Learning Center Opened

PR NewsWire | 12:30 AM

SINGAPORE and NEW YORK, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — LingoAce, the global leader in online education for children with award-winning learning programs in Mandarin Chinese, English, and math, announced today that its in-person learning brand, Ace Academy by LingoAce (Ace Academy), is now up and running in five locations around the world—including Singapore, San Jose and New York (2 centers) in the U.S., and Melbourne in Australia. With the official operation of its fifth center, LingoAce is accelerating the rollout of its blended learning model, combining high-quality online instruction with localized, in-person learning experiences for students ages 4 to 15.

Designed for Global Families, Built for Local Communities

Since 2017, LingoAce has served over 400,000 families across 100+ countries and regions with high-quality Mandarin Chinese, English, and Math programs. In cities with high concentrations of multilingual and multicultural families, such as New York and Melbourne, the company identified growing demand for structured, immersive in-person learning options.

Ace Academy was created in direct response. Designed for learners ages 4–15, each center offers immersive, small-group instruction in Mandarin Chinese, Math, and English Language Arts (ELA). The curriculum blends global academic standards with local cultural context, helping students thrive in multilingual environments while feeling seen, supported, and connected.

Each center is more than a classroom, it’s a trusted, family-first learning community that provides real social interaction, emotional support, and personalized attention beyond the lesson itself. Through a seamless online-to-offline experience, students benefit from consistent pacing, cohesive content, and a nurturing environment that supports long-term growth.

Launched in 2021, Ace Academy has swiftly gained traction among families across multiple cities, earning a reputation as the leading choice for blended learning—powered by a strong curriculum, custom teaching systems, and a committed teaching staff.

"Ace Academy is a key pillar of our blended learning strategy," said Hugh Yao, founder and CEO of LingoAce. "What we’re building goes far beyond physical classrooms, we’re creating a connected global network that brings immersive local learning together with the scale and flexibility of our online programs while cultivating warm, belonging–centered learning communities. This is not just part of our global business expansion, it’s a continuation of our long-term commitment to global families."

"Each Ace Academy will serve not only local learners, but also become a vital support hub for our online students, offering meaningful in-person engagement and a growing range of value-added experiences," Yao added.

A Hybrid Learning Brand Rooted in Culture and Community

Ace Academy emphasizes both academic excellence and cultural depth, supporting student development across languages, logic, and critical thinking. The Mandarin Chinese program is rooted in cultural heritage, helping students confidently speak, use, and express the language in cross-cultural contexts. Math and English Language Arts (ELA) courses further strengthen logic and communication skills, all delivered through an integrated, single-platform approach that reduces the burden of juggling multiple providers.

Each lesson is crafted 200+ hours by LingoAce’s global research teams, backed by a $60 million+ investment in curriculum development. The integrated design across linguistic, cultural, and cognitive dimensions guarantees a cohesive experience between online and offline formats, delivering seamless learning continuity.

The results are already resonating with local families:

"Ace Academy is the highlight of my daughter’s week," said the parent of a student at the Great Neck, New York center. "She found a warm and immersive space where she feels understood, and with the teacher’s support, she’s made a real breakthrough in expressing herself and building confidence."

"Having both online and in-person lessons really helped my son build his math learning momentum," said a parent from the Melbourne center. "He’s more engaged in math, more eager to ask questions, and has made close friends, he absolutely loves coming to Ace Academy."

Scaling Blended Learning, Center by Center

Following the achievement of profitability and positive cash flow in 2024, LingoAce is entering its next growth phase. Over the past six months, several Ace Academy centers have established operations through aggressive site selection, opening, and enrollment, while drawing strong engagement from local communities. With each new location, LingoAce deepens its commitment to building an inclusive, scalable education ecosystem for the future of global learning.

The company also plans to introduce a range of value-added, in-person services to complement its online offerings, including academic boot camps, cultural workshops, in-person assessments, and family events, further enriching the student experience. Learn more about Ace Academy: https://www.lingoace.com/offline.

About LingoAce

LingoAce is a global education technology company on a mission to make learning for kids more engaging, effective, and accessible through technology. Founded in 2017, the company is headquartered in Singapore and has global operations throughout the United States, Southeast Asia, Europe, and China. Backed by the world’s top investors, including Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia India & Southeast Asia), Owl Ventures, Tiger Global, and Shunwei Capital, LingoAce has a roster of more than 5,000 professionally certified teachers and has taught more than 20 million classes to PreK-12 learners in more than 100 countries. In 2023, LingoAce was named to Fast Company’s World’s Most Innovative Companies list and the GSV EdTech 150 list of the world’s most transformative edtech companies for the second year in a row. In 2025, LingoAce won the EdTechX Asia Pacific Award. Learn more about LingoAce: https://www.lingoace.com/

CONTACT: LingoAce PR Team: comms@lingoace.com

