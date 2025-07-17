Telstra Shares Enjoying Firm Up-Trend

Technicals | 11:30 AM

The Chartist notes how Telstra shares have embarked on a sharp uptrend, leaving no easy entry levels for traders.

-Daily, weekly and monthly trends all pointing upwards

-Next technical resistance level identified at $6.20

-Impulsive price action has become the main theme

Bottom Line

16/7:

Daily Trend: Up

Weekly Trend: Up

Monthly Trend: Up

Support Levels: $4.00 / $3.69 $3.39

Resistance Levels: $6.20

Calendar Events:

Report Date: August 14 2025 Ex-Div Date: T.B.A

Technical Discussion

Reasons to be more optimistic:

-Management has become more optimistic about medium-term growth targets.

-Mobile pricing has remained resilient, which follows 3 years of increases.

-Discounting is starting to fade.

-The company is targeting mid-single digit compound annual growth in cash earnings to FY30.

-Impulsive price action has become the main theme.

The smaller degree patterns were gaining traction during our last review of Telstra ((TLS)). That was back in late April.

The ideal scenario was to push above $4.50, as it would open the door for a decent trend to develop. In that regard, we couldn’t have asked for anything more. If anything, the intensity of the uptrend has increased.

The reason for the long gap between reviews is that an almost straight-line leg higher has been evolving. That’s all well and good if you are already on board, but it doesn’t provide an opportunity to jump on.

There always needs to be a low-risk entry, but until recently, one hasn’t been available. As can be seen, over the past month, a short pause for breath has materialised.

It could continue for a while longer, but it’s not a prerequisite for higher prices. The trend is up, it’s strong, and there’s no reason to fight it. In other words, the risk remains to the upside.

Last time, we squashed the price action up to highlight the larger degree patterns. They are still relevant, but we are going to zoom in to the smaller degree subdivisions this evening.

Before we do, it’s worth mentioning the large head & shoulders pattern, especially as it proved to be the bullish trigger. Once the neckline was overcome, buyers were falling over themselves to jump aboard.

The measured move out of the H&S has been and gone, so there’s no point highlighting it this evening. Suffice it to say, it’s proved to be significant in regard to a major low locking in.

This daily chart looks impressive, but that hasn’t always been the case. It’s been one of more frustrating companies over the years, albeit there have been a couple of significant trends along the way, both up and down.

The major low made in late May last year completed a larger degree wave-2 or-B. From that juncture, a strong 5-wave move has been unfolding. Waves-i and-ii are in place, with the current leg higher within wave-iii likely in its latter stages.

Quite often, third legs will run out of steam around the 1.618 projection. That’s been the way forward here. Over the past few weeks, a small pennant has formed, with the breakout materialising yesterday.

The way the subdivisions are unfolding, it wouldn’t surprise us to see the stock head above the 1.618 projection. That target is only the minimum expectation at this stage of the trend.

In strong trending stocks like this, wave-iii can continue to extend. For symmetry, we’d prefer to see a more substantial period of consolidation around current levels or slightly above.

Trading Strategy

In normal circumstances, we’d have been keen to put forward a recommendation due to the pennant formation. However, with a potential reversal zone in play, it would be aggressive.

Either way, from an Elliott perspective, an interim top could be around the corner, so caution is required. We’d much rather wait for wave-iv to form before getting involved. What we can say is that Telstra has suddenly kicked into gear, which is something that hasn’t happened for a significant period of time.

