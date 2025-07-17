Yili Representative Attends the 8th Australia-China CEO Roundtable Meeting

PR NewsWire | 7:39 PM

BEIJING, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On July 15, the 8th Australia-China CEO Roundtable Meeting was held in Beijing. Liu Chunxi, Senior Executive President of Yili Group, participated and delivered a speech. Liu stated that Australia boasts high-quality agricultural and pastoral resources, along with extensive expertise in dairy cattle breeding, pasture management, and dairy product R&D and manufacturing. Meanwhile, China offers a stable and positive macroeconomic environment, a thriving health food consumption market, and leadership in digitalization and low-carbon technology applications. The two countries’ industries are highly complementary, presenting broad prospects for cooperation.



Liu Chunxi, Senior Executive President of Yili Group, Addresses the Forum

Deepening Presence in Australia

Yili’s collaboration with Australia began in 2016. By leveraging Australia’s premium raw material resources and well-established industrial system, Yili has expanded its partnerships with Australian companies across areas including raw material sourcing, dairy farming, dairy technology R&D, and nutritional health products. To date, Yili’s total investment and trade volume in Australia has exceeded RMB 3 billion, fostering mutually beneficial development in the China-Australia supply chain and industrial cooperation.

In 2024, the ADP factory of Ausnutria, Yili’s subsidiary in Australia, obtained a formula registration certificate, becoming the first Australian company granted approval for the full range of infant formula products. This milestone marks a significant breakthrough for Yili’s operations in Australia and is expected to greatly enhance the global competitiveness of its infant formula offerings, offering superior quality assurance for maternal and infant health.

Yili’s Australian subsidiary, Nutrition Care, is a professional, pharmacy-grade nutrition brand. Its flagship product, NC Gastrointestinal Powder, has maintained the top position in China’s adult gastrointestinal healthcare compound powder market for several consecutive years. Recently, its probiotic product, NC Seasonal Biotic, also achieved top-selling status among Australian probiotic brands for nasal health.



Nutrition Care

Expanding Global Industrial Footprint

In neighboring New Zealand, Yili’s business continues to advance steadily. After more than a decade of continuous investment and development, the company’s industrial presence in New Zealand now spans the entire value chain, including dairy sourcing, innovative R&D, manufacturing, and brand marketing. Yili operates six production bases and offers a diverse product portfolio ranging from liquid milk, milk powder, butter, cheese, cream, yogurt, lactoferrin, to bovine colostrum. Yili has established partnerships with over 400 local farms, establishing itself as the largest Chinese dairy investor in New Zealand in terms of both scale and scope of cooperation. This strategic layout not only strengthens Yili’s position as a key player in the global supply chain but also injects new vitality into the dairy industry across the Australia-New Zealand region, successfully establishing a trans-Pacific dairy corridor.



Yili’s Oceania production base, New Zealand

Looking ahead, Yili will continue to uphold an open and collaborative approach, further expanding its global market presence through technological innovation and global resource integration, with the aim of providing consumers worldwide with premium health food and promoting sustainable development across the industry.

