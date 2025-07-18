ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 18-07-25

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change
MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 2.410 34.64% YAL – YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LIMITED 5.840 -5.81%
NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.550 17.02% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 3.740 -4.59%
BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.160 14.29% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 2.890 -3.34%
STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.160 14.29% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 17.000 -2.86%
CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 3.890 11.78% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 4.420 -2.86%
LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.930 10.71% MPL – MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED 5.020 -2.52%
INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.130 8.33% EDV – ENDEAVOUR GROUP LIMITED 4.030 -2.42%
SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.130 8.33% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 3.830 -2.30%
PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.390 8.33% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 3.430 -2.28%
PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 1.710 8.23% SPK – SPARK NEW ZEALAND LIMITED 2.330 -1.69%
ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 3.050 7.77% TUA – TUAS LIMITED 5.120 -1.54%
PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED 0.650 6.56% EQT – EQT HOLDINGS LIMITED 32.390 -1.34%
CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 0.340 6.25% INA – INGENIA COMMUNITIES GROUP 5.250 -1.13%
NXL – NUIX LIMITED 2.520 5.88% SKC – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.890 -1.11%
IFL – INSIGNIA FINANCIAL LIMITED 4.170 5.84% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 2.680 -1.11%
GDG – GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED 5.550 5.51% GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 0.890 -1.11%
ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 5.260 4.99% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.820 -1.09%
MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 29.080 4.79% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 3.770 -1.05%
ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.220 4.76% WOR – WORLEY LIMITED 13.200 -0.98%
BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.230 4.55% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 4.060 -0.98%

