ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 18-07-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED
|2.410
|34.64%
|YAL – YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LIMITED
|5.840
|-5.81%
|NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED
|0.550
|17.02%
|SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED
|3.740
|-4.59%
|BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|0.160
|14.29%
|BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED
|2.890
|-3.34%
|STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED
|0.160
|14.29%
|WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED
|17.000
|-2.86%
|CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|3.890
|11.78%
|DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED
|4.420
|-2.86%
|LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.930
|10.71%
|MPL – MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED
|5.020
|-2.52%
|INR – IONEER LIMITED
|0.130
|8.33%
|EDV – ENDEAVOUR GROUP LIMITED
|4.030
|-2.42%
|SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
|0.130
|8.33%
|NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED
|3.830
|-2.30%
|PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC
|0.390
|8.33%
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|3.430
|-2.28%
|PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED
|1.710
|8.23%
|SPK – SPARK NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
|2.330
|-1.69%
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|3.050
|7.77%
|TUA – TUAS LIMITED
|5.120
|-1.54%
|PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED
|0.650
|6.56%
|EQT – EQT HOLDINGS LIMITED
|32.390
|-1.34%
|CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED
|0.340
|6.25%
|INA – INGENIA COMMUNITIES GROUP
|5.250
|-1.13%
|NXL – NUIX LIMITED
|2.520
|5.88%
|SKC – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
|0.890
|-1.11%
|IFL – INSIGNIA FINANCIAL LIMITED
|4.170
|5.84%
|IMD – IMDEX LIMITED
|2.680
|-1.11%
|GDG – GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED
|5.550
|5.51%
|GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED
|0.890
|-1.11%
|ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED
|5.260
|4.99%
|DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED
|1.820
|-1.09%
|MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
|29.080
|4.79%
|BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED
|3.770
|-1.05%
|ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|0.220
|4.76%
|WOR – WORLEY LIMITED
|13.200
|-0.98%
|BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.230
|4.55%
|NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED
|4.060
|-0.98%
